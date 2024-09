In the past year, several Indian brands like Nykaa, The Big Chill, and Titan’s Mia have expanded into Dubai, drawn by its strong demand from the Indian community, which makes up about 30% of the UAE’s population. With favorable foreign ownership laws and a liking for Indian products among locals, businesses are eager to establish roots despite intense competition.

Indian Brands Make Their Mark in Dubai

Over the past year, **Dubai** has welcomed a host of Indian brands, with the likes of **Nykaa**, **Anita Dongre**, **The Big Chill**, and **Titan’s Mia** making exciting entries into the bustling city. Not to be left behind, the renowned coffee chain **Blue Tokai** is exploring the idea of opening a café there, eyeing a joint venture due to the incredible interest they’ve noticed.

A City Like No Other

Co-founder and CEO of Blue Tokai, **Matt Chitharanjan**, shared, “Dubai feels more like another city in India rather than an international market. We’ve had numerous inquiries from people there, showcasing a lot of interest in Indian coffee.”

One appealing aspect of setting up shop in Dubai is the business-friendly environment. In the UAE, foreign nationals can own 100% of their businesses without any taxes attached to foreign ownership. Plus, there’s the option to partner with local operators, making it an inviting landscape for entrepreneurs.

The Indian Influence

Data from the **Indian consulate** in **Abu Dhabi** reveals that Indians constitute the largest ethnic group in the UAE, comprising roughly **30%** of the total population. As of 2021, there were about **3.5 million** Indian nationals residing in the UAE. Notably, nearly **20%** of the Indian diaspora is situated in Abu Dhabi, with the remainder spread across six Northern Emirates, including Dubai.

As **Pooja Khanna**, an executive coach who made the leap from Delhi to Dubai last December, states, “It’s about habit… I have a preference for certain kinds of coffee or food and love to find it locally. The UAE offers a significant gateway for Indian companies into global markets, and there’s a feel-good factor tied to that.”

Wealthy Indian Buyers

The clout of affluent Indian buyers is highlighted by the fact that Indian residents and expatriates in the **UK** topped the charts for residential property purchases in Dubai this year, closely followed by **Russians**, according to a report by Dubai-based real estate agency **Betterhomes**.

Established Yet Challenging

The **Big Chill**, a popular restaurant chain from India with eight outlets in the **National Capital Region**, recently opened a branch in **Dubai Hills Mall**. Founder **Aseem Grover** noted the increase in demand for their delightful pastas and desserts from Indian patrons. “Many folks from **Mumbai** and **Bengaluru** have discovered us through their friends in Delhi, and then came the local **Pakistanis** and **Sri Lankans** through those connections,” he shared.

Despite the exciting opportunities, Grover advised caution, recognizing that while Dubai’s international flair is appealing, it’s also a saturated and fiercely competitive landscape. “The world’s best chefs and brands are vying for attention here. Our personal motivation played a role in establishing this outlet, as I have family in the city,” he added.

Strategic Partnerships

Meanwhile, earlier this year, **Nykaa** joined forces with Dubai’s **Apparel Group** to expand its presence in the Gulf. Together, they aim to build a multi-brand beauty retail venture across the **Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)** countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Their newly launched e-commerce website – **Nysaa** – debuted in January, with the first brick-and-mortar store opening in Dubai just two months later, marking Nykaa’s first leap into international expansion.

On another front, **Titan Company Ltd** ventured into the Dubai market with its jewellery brand **Mia**, adding to its long-standing presence with **Tanishq**, which has had a store in Dubai’s **Meena Bazaar** since 2020. Although queries about their operations went unanswered, managing director **CK Venkataraman** previously indicated a strong focus on the Indian diaspora in GCC countries, as well as other international markets like Singapore and the US.

Room for Everyone

While Indian consumers are a key focus, brands are not overlooking the local residents. **Yash Dongre**, the chief operating officer of **Anita Dongre**, emphasized that Indian designs resonate with local tastes as well. Since entering Dubai in March 2023, the brand plans to establish at least a dozen stores in the GCC region. “We’ve come to realize that there’s a compelling Middle Eastern market beyond just the Indian diaspora,” he noted.

The local palates align seamlessly with Indian cuisine, as evidenced by **Zorawar Kalra’s** **Massive Restaurants**, which runs two franchises in Dubai – **Farzi Cafe** and **Masala Library**. Kalra affirmed that biryanis and kebabs are popular among both Indian and Arab customers. “We see clients from various backgrounds, and while they enjoy similar dishes, their spice levels aren’t as robust as what we indulge in back home,” he concluded.