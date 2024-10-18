Qualcomm Collaborates with Indian ODMs to Enhance Edge AI Implementation

Qualcomm has teamed up with Indian manufacturers like VVDN and Tessolve to boost Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, especially for the 5G market. This partnership aims to create scalable solutions for industrial IoT needs, focusing on areas like security and traffic management. Additionally, Qualcomm is collaborating with STMicroelectronics to integrate AI-powered wireless tech into microcontrollers, enhancing connectivity for developers.

Qualcomm Collaborates with Indian ODMs to Enhance Edge AI Applications

Qualcomm has announced a strategic partnership with Indian original design manufacturers (ODMs) such as VVDN, Tessolve, Teksun, and Innominds, aimed at accelerating the deployment of Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. This initiative includes provisions to support the burgeoning 5G sector and was revealed during the IMC2024 event, as reported by ET.

Key Features of Edge AI Box Solutions

The Edge AI Box Solutions offered by Qualcomm are designed for scalability, user-friendliness, and high performance, catering to the needs of industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Critical areas of focus for these solutions encompass security and surveillance, factory safety, traffic flow management, energy resource management, video collaboration, and real-time data insights.

By collaborating with ODMs, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), and System Integrators (SIs), Qualcomm aims to empower customers with the efficient deployment of tailored, pre-designed solutions.

“Our edge AI solutions bring together the industry’s leading technologies across powerful computing, innovative edge AI processing, power efficiency, reduced latency, latest 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, crystal-clear video and more to fuel the next-generation of resilient, high-performing IoT applications,” stated Suri Maddhula, VP of IoT Solutions Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies.

Strategic Collaboration with STMicroelectronics for IoT Solutions

In a separate development earlier in October, Qualcomm announced a strategic collaboration with STMicroelectronics to advance industrial and consumer IoT solutions powered by edge AI.

This collaboration will integrate Qualcomm Technologies’ AI-powered wireless connectivity technologies into the microcontroller (MCU) ecosystem from ST, beginning with a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/Thread combo system-on-a-chip (SoC).

As a result of this partnership, developers will gain access to seamless connectivity software integration into STM32 general-purpose MCUs, alongside software toolkits that facilitate rapid and widespread adoption through ST’s global sales and distributor channels, as noted by both companies on October 1, 2024.