Qualcomm and Xiaomi Collaborate to Expand Global Access to 5G Technology

Qualcomm and Xiaomi aim to connect billions by making affordable smartphones. Their partnership has led to various devices, including the 5G Redmi A4, priced around Rs 9,000. With many people still without smartphones, they seek to reduce prices and expand 5G access. Both companies believe there’s a significant market for lower-priced 5G phones, helping bridge the digital divide in India.

Collaboration to Enhance Smartphone Accessibility

Qualcomm Inc., a leading provider of wireless chipsets, has joined forces with smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi to further their shared objective of connecting billions of people by making smartphones more affordable. According to Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, “Xiaomi and Qualcomm have been great partners, driven by a common purpose of bringing technology and making it accessible to millions of people, not just in India, but across the entire world.”

Launch of Affordable Devices

The partnership has already led to the introduction of several devices at various price points. This includes the upcoming 5G-enabled Redmi A4, equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, which is expected to be available in December at a price around Rs 9,000.

Addressing the Digital Divide