Qualcomm and Xiaomi Collaborate to Expand Global Access to 5G Technology

In Short:
Qualcomm and Xiaomi aim to connect billions by making affordable smartphones. Their partnership has led to various devices, including the 5G Redmi A4, priced around Rs 9,000. With many people still without smartphones, they seek to reduce prices and expand 5G access. Both companies believe there’s a significant market for lower-priced 5G phones, helping bridge the digital divide in India.
Collaboration to Enhance Smartphone Accessibility
Qualcomm Inc., a leading provider of wireless chipsets, has joined forces with smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi to further their shared objective of connecting billions of people by making smartphones more affordable. According to Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, “Xiaomi and Qualcomm have been great partners, driven by a common purpose of bringing technology and making it accessible to millions of people, not just in India, but across the entire world.”
Launch of Affordable Devices
The partnership has already led to the introduction of several devices at various price points. This includes the upcoming 5G-enabled Redmi A4, equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, which is expected to be available in December at a price around Rs 9,000.
Addressing the Digital Divide
Shifting Market Dynamics
Historically, most 5G devices were priced above Rs 20,000, which limited their accessibility. Currently, the majority of the mass market is found within the price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, with nearly 70% of available inventory falling into this segment. Xiaomi aims to further democratize 5G technology by reducing costs alongside Qualcomm’s latest chipset innovations.
A Vision for the Future
“We want to break the price barrier with smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 and enable billions of people to experience the full potential of 5G technology,” stated Muralikrishnan B. The collaboration between the two companies aims to bridge the digital divide and mainstream next-generation technology in India.
Market Potential and Growth
Savi Soin, president of Qualcomm India, expressed confidence in the partnership’s success, emphasizing its broader significance. He noted the diligent efforts of engineering teams in India to facilitate this initiative. Qualcomm’s leadership believes that a significant market opportunity exists within the $99 price band, which will be instrumental in promoting 5G adoption across the nation.
Growing 5G User Base
Under the leadership of major industry players such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, India’s 5G user base has exceeded 175 million, according to industry estimates, indicating a robust demand for 5G services.