Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price Leak Indicates Higher Cost Than Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at an event on July 10. A leak suggests the starting price will be EUR 1,339.99 (roughly Rs 1,20,000) for the 256GB variant. The phone may have a 6.7-inch internal display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch cover display. It could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung is gearing up for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, rumored to take place on July 10. The spotlight is on the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, as speculations around their features and specifications intensify.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 price (leaked)

A recent leak has indicated that the starting price of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may see an increase of EUR 150 (approximately Rs. 13,000) compared to the current model. It is rumored to be powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC and boast a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung insider discovered the Galaxy Z Flip 6 listed on a European retailer’s database, revealing potential pricing for the European market. The clamshell foldable phone may be priced at EUR 1,339.99 (approximately Rs. 1,20,000) for the 256GB variant and EUR 1,466.99 (approximately Rs. 1,31,300) for the 512GB model.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched in Germany with a starting price of EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs. 1,07,300) for the 256GB model and EUR 1,319 (approximately Rs. 1,18,100) for the 512GB model.

If these rumored prices hold true, it may deter smartphone enthusiasts from upgrading to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications (expected)

Previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 6.7-inch internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels. It may also include a 3.4-inch cover display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor with a maximum clock speed of 3.9GHz.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to sport a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel camera, along with a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. Additionally, it is said to house a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.