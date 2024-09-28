Motorola Razr 50 Review: A Mostly Impressive Foldable Experience

Motorola has launched the Razr 50, its latest foldable phone, priced at Rs. 64,999 in India. It features a stylish design, improved outer display, and decent camera setup. Key upgrades include a robust hinge and excellent battery life, lasting over 25 hours. However, its MediaTek processor may disappoint performance-wise compared to competitors. Overall, it’s a solid choice for flip phone fans.

The Motorola Razr series has firmly established itself as one of the most iconic mobile phone lines in history, significantly contributing to the success of the now Lenovo-owned Motorola. Transitioning to a foldable design in late 2020, the Razr line is currently in its fifth generation, comprising two models this year: the Razr 50 Ultra and the Razr 50. While the latter bears a resemblance to last year’s model, it represents a significant design upgrade compared to the Razr 40.

The Motorola Razr 50 offers features akin to the Razr 40 Ultra, but at a more accessible price point of Rs. 64,999 in India. Available with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, potential buyers may wonder if it is worth considering over the more expensive Ultra or competitors such as Samsung. This review aims to explore these questions and more.

Motorola Razr 50 Design: Functional and Appealing

Dimensions (Closed): 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm

Dimensions (Open): 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm

Weight: 189g

Color Options: Beach Sand, Koala Grey, Spritz Orange

The Motorola Razr 50 features a striking design that sets it apart from the Razr 40. Retaining elements such as rounded corners, curved sides, and a flat hinge design, the phone showcases a vegan leather finish that enhances grip and aesthetics. The Spritz Orange variant, which we reviewed, stands out with its vibrant color.

Button placements mirror last year’s model, with volume and power keys located on the right edge, the latter also functioning as a fingerprint scanner. The SIM tray and microphone are situated on the left and top edges, respectively, while the lower half houses the USB Type-C port, speaker, and another microphone.

A vital aspect of the design is the hinge mechanism, which Motorola has redesigned for enhanced durability while reducing its footprint by about 30%. The hinge boasts an IPX8 rating for dust protection, and while it effectively prevents dust ingress, care must be taken when closing the device to avoid damaging the display. Constructed from stainless steel and 6000 series aluminium, the Razr 50’s frame and hinge feel premium thanks to a smooth satin finish.

The hinge permits limited angles of display positioning, facilitating one-handed operation for opening but can still be cumbersome at times. The design allows for various usability modes, such as tent and camcorder orientations. Although marketed as nearly creaseless, the inner display does exhibit a visible crease, although it is often unnoticeable during regular use.

Motorola Razr 50 Display: Significant Improvements

Outer Screen: 3.63-inch OLED, 1056 x 1066 pixels, 90Hz

Internal Flex Screen: 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO, Full-HD+, 120Hz, HDR10+

Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus (Outer)

The display has seen substantial upgrades; the outer screen now features a much larger 3.63-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and extreme brightness, making it suitable for outdoor usage. While it performs adequately for various applications and quick interactions, its size may limit long-form content consumption.

The internal screen presents an even more impressive 6.9-inch flexible display supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+. Given its 22:9 aspect ratio, it excels for watching videos but may not be optimal for all standard content formats. Both displays support Widevine L1, allowing for enhanced streaming capabilities.

Motorola Razr 50 Software: Feature-Rich Experience

Operating System: Android 14

User Interface: Hello UI

Latest Security Patch: August 1st

Software optimization is critical for foldable devices, and the Motorola Razr 50 excels in this department with its Hello UI, which retains a stock Android feel while integrating unique features. Users will find a limited amount of pre-installed apps that are non-intrusive and removable. The inclusion of intelligent tools such as Style Sync and Magic Canvas further enhances user experience.

The outer screen supports a variety of applications, including games optimized for that display, enhancing engagement. Additionally, support for Google Gemini is offered, with complimentary access for three months upon purchase, further enriching the interactive software experience.

Motorola Razr 50 Performance: Performance Limitations

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300X

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 256GB UFS 2.2

Performance presents a mixed bag; the reliance on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor seems a curious choice, especially compared to the Snapdragon SoC in the Ultra variant. This processor adequately handles everyday tasks. However, synthetic benchmarks reveal it falling behind competitors such as the Tecno Phantom V Flip in various tests.

Benchmark Motorola Razr 50 Tecno Phantom V Flip Oppo Find N3 Flip AnTuTu v10 647,833 706,648 1,027,655 PCMark Work 3.0 12,932 14,392 15,150 Geekbench 6 Single 902 1,106 1,998 Geekbench 6 Multi 2,675 3,220 5,176 GFXB T-rex 91 60 120 GFXB Manhattan 3.1 47 51 111 GFXB Car Chase 26 35 94 3DM Slingshot Extreme OpenGL 5,037 Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Slingshot 5,762 6,820 Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life 3,142 4,421 Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 3,152 4,536 12,923

Daily tasks such as messaging, browsing, and video streaming are manageable, though some lag may be experienced when multitasking or launching applications. Although gaming performance is adequate, some lag and blank viewfinder issues appeared when using the camera app.

The dual speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos deliver satisfactory audio performance, suitable for casual indoor use, though outdoor experiences may benefit from dedicated headphones. Calls maintain good quality, although connectivity issues arose sporadically during gaming.

Motorola Razr 50 Cameras: Competent Yet Average

Main Camera: 50-megapixel, f/1.7, OIS

Secondary Ultrawide Camera: 13-megapixel, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

Inner Selfie Camera: 32-megapixel, f/2.4

The primary camera shares components with the Ultra, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera equipped with autofocus. The cover screen offers functionalities that allow for utilizing both the primary and ultrawide lenses for selfies. Photos captured in good lighting exhibit decent detail but may suffer from over-saturation and sharpening.

Low-light performance remains satisfactory, although the ultrawide struggles outside of optimal lighting conditions. A macro mode is available, providing acceptable results under adequate lighting.

Video recording supports 4K at 30fps across all cameras, with the primary lens delivering strong results in daylight. However, stabilization is not always up to par, resulting in shakiness during motion.

Motorola Razr 50 Battery: Long-Lasting Performance

Battery Capacity: 4,200mAh

Charging: 30W

Included Charger: 33W

Despite retaining the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Razr 50 delivers impressive longevity, frequently offering over 7 hours of screen time under regular usage. It supports 30W fast charging, reaching full charge from 10% in approximately 1 hour and 10 minutes, and also allows for 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 50 Verdict

At a price of Rs. 64,999, the Motorola Razr 50 faces limited competition. The Oppo Find N3 Flip offers superior performance and camera capabilities, albeit with a less effective outer screen. The Razr 50 also serves as a viable alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 for those less concerned about performance.

Overall, the Motorola Razr 50 presents a visually appealing option filled with nostalgic features, albeit somewhat overshadowed by its processing limitations. The enhancements in display, camera functionality, and battery performance present a compelling case for anyone seeking an affordable flip-style foldable smartphone, particularly as an upgrade from the Razr 40.