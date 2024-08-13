HMD Hyper Set to Feature 120Hz OLED Display with Nokia Lumia Design

HMD is rumored to launch a new smartphone called the HMD Hyper. Leaked specs hint at a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and a triple rear camera with a 50MP main lens. It may also have 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 4,700mAh battery, and a design inspired by the Nokia Lumia series.

The HMD Hyper is anticipated as an upcoming smartphone from the Finnish company HMD Global. In advance of its official launch, leaked specifications suggest that it could feature a 120Hz OLED display and be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Additionally, recently leaked renders of the device have sparked discussions regarding its potential design influence from the Nokia Lumia series. This development follows closely on the heels of leaks concerning the specifications of the HMD Barbie Flip Phone.

HMD Hyper Specifications (Expected)

According to a post from tipster HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) on X (formerly Twitter), the anticipated specifications of the HMD Hyper include:

– OLED FHD+, 120Hz

– SD6Gen1 SoC

– 50MP OIS + 13MP + 8MP / 50MP

– 4K 30fps / FHD 60, 30fps

– 8/256GB + Micro SD

– 4,700mAh + 33W FC https://t.co/6D5jSoKwac — HMD_MEME’S (@smashx_60) August 13, 2024

In terms of camera capabilities, the HMD Hyper is expected to feature a triple rear camera configuration, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 13-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, a 50-megapixel front-facing camera is rumored to be included. The camera system might support video recording capabilities of up to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second (fps), with an alternative 1080p resolution option available at 60fps.

The device is speculated to be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, alongside potential configurations offering up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which may be expandable via microSD. According to the tipster, the smartphone could be powered by a 4,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Renderings of the HMD Hyper suggest a design reminiscent of the Nokia Lumia 920, particularly with a bright yellow color scheme. The design features a flat, boxy frame that houses a rounded display with black bezels. The power and volume buttons are reportedly located on the right side of the device. The back of the smartphone is expected to show the HMD branding, along with the camera module positioned at the top left.