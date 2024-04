In Short:

OnePlus 11, the flagship phone in 2023, has a price cut in India. With a Hasselblad-tuned camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and 4 years of software support, it offers good specs. Base variant costs Rs 51,999, down from Rs 56,999. Additional discounts available with bank cards. The device has a triple-camera setup, QHD+ display, 5000mAh battery, and 100W fast charging. Overall, a good value for money phone.