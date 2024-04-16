Moto G64 5G Officially Released in India: Price, Promotions, and Specs

Motorola has launched a new affordable smartphone, Moto G64 5G, in India as part of its Moto G series. Other devices launched in 2024 include Moto G34 5G, Moto G04, and Moto G24 Power. Moto Edge 50 Pro is a premium product. The Moto G64 5G comes in 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 16,999. It has a 6000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, 120Hz refresh rate, and runs on Android 14.

Motorola Launches Moto G64 5G in India

Motorola has introduced the Moto G64 5G in India as part of its affordable Moto G series. This year, the company has also unveiled Moto G34 5G, Moto G04, and Moto G24 Power in the Indian market. Additionally, the Moto Edge 50 Pro, a more premium product, was also launched.

Moto G64 5G Price and Offers

The Moto G64 5G comes in two memory variants in India – 8GB+128GB for Rs 14,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 16,999. Customers can avail up to Rs 1,100 discount using HDFC Bank cards. The smartphone will be available on Motorola.in and leading retail stores across the country.

Moto G64 5G Specifications

The Moto G64 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, featuring a 6000mAh battery, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. It sports a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary OIS camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 16MP selfie camera.

Supporting 14 5G VoNR bands, the device offers 33W fast charging for its battery. The 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate enhances the user experience. It comes pre-installed with Android 14 and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security along with Moto Secure.