OneOTT and 7Star Group to Boost Broadband Business in India through Collaboration

OneOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL) and 7Star Group are teaming up to expand their broadband business in Maharashtra. They will share infrastructure and technology to offer services beyond broadband, including IPTV, OTT, Wi-Fi, VoIP/intercom, and CCTV solutions. The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for fast internet due to remote work, online learning, and entertainment streaming. The partnership aims to leverage each other’s strengths to accelerate broadband uptake.

OneOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL) and 7Star Group Announce Collaboration

India’s fourth largest ISP, OneOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL), and leading ISP, 7Star Group, have come together in a strategic collaboration to enhance their broadband business. By sharing infrastructure and technology, both companies aim to expand their services, with a primary focus on Maharashtra where 7Star Group has a strong network presence in Mumbai and surrounding areas.

Expanding Beyond Broadband Services

This partnership goes beyond just providing broadband services. It includes offerings such as IPTV, OTT, Wi-Fi, VoIP/intercom, and bespoke CCTV solutions, catering to a wide range of customer needs.

Quotes from Leadership

Vynsley Fernandes, full-time director at HGS and MD/CEO of OIL, highlighted the importance of collaboration in the future of the industry. He sees 7Star Group as an ideal partner with a track record of excellence in broadband services.

Nadir Ali Jairaj and M M Devendran, Founders of 7Star Group, expressed their excitement about the alliance with OIL, praising the reputation of the Hinduja Group in the broadband sector. They are committed to delivering value to their customers through this collaboration.

Growing Demand for Fiber Broadband

The Indian fiber broadband market has seen significant growth since 2020, fueled by the shift to remote work and learning. The rise of hybrid working models and increased reliance on home internet for education and entertainment have driven the need for fast and reliable broadband connections.