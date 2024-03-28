BSNL Offers Two New Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

BSNL has launched two new broadband plans priced below Rs 1000, offering high-speed internet and OTT benefits. The Rs 599 plan provides 75 Mbps speed with 4TB data and free Disney+ Hotstar subscription while the Rs 699 plan offers 125 Mbps speed with unlimited voice calling. Both plans include a free fixed-line connection and are available for customers across India, except in Punjab.

BSNL Introduces Two New Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has recently launched two new broadband plans for its customers. These plans, priced below Rs 1000, provide high-speed internet connection along with OTT benefits. BSNL Bharat Fibre, the fiber-broadband service offered by BSNL, is available to customers across India. Let’s take a closer look at these new plans.

BSNL Fiber Basic OTT Plan of Rs 599

The BSNL Fiber Basic OTT plan priced at Rs 599 offers customers a 75 Mbps connection with up to 4TB (4000GB) of monthly data. Once the fair usage policy (FUP) data is consumed, the speed reduces to 4 Mbps. In addition, customers will receive a free fixed-line connection and a complimentary OTT subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Super.

BSNL Fiber Basic Super Plan of Rs 699

Priced at Rs 699, the BSNL Fiber Basic Super plan provides customers with up to 125 Mbps speed and up to 4TB of monthly data. The plan also includes a free fixed-line connection with unlimited voice calling. After exceeding the FUP data limit of 4TB, the speed will drop to 8 Mbps. This plan is available nationwide, except for the Punjab telecom circle.

Both of these plans are open to new and existing customers. Additionally, customers opting for these plans can request a static IP address for an annual fee of Rs 3,000 for one static IPv4/6.