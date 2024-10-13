Nokia to Highlight 5G, 6G, AI, and Sustainability at IMC2024 Event

Nokia will participate in the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024 from October 15-18 in New Delhi as the official Sustainability Partner. The company will showcase innovations in 5G, 6G, AI, and network infrastructure, focusing on sustainability. Key highlights include AI-powered 6G, energy-efficient networks, enhanced cybersecurity, and collaborations with startups for smart manufacturing and cultural experiences, all aligned with Nokia’s goal for net-zero emissions by 2040.

Nokia is preparing to showcase its advanced technologies at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024,

which will take place from October 15-18 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. As the official Sustainability Partner

of the event, Nokia will present a plethora of solutions focusing on 5G, 6G,

AI/ML, and network infrastructure specifically designed to foster innovation and support a sustainable future.

The company’s exhibits will highlight solutions across its three core business segments:

Mobile Networks (MN), Cloud and Network Services (CNS), and Network Infrastructure (NI).

Demonstrations will include AI-powered 6G technologies, energy-efficient networks, advanced cybersecurity measures,

and quantum-safe solutions.

Additionally, Nokia will showcase AI-enabled smart manufacturing and industrial safety solutions

developed in collaboration with startup partners like ViXR and WhoVR.

Key Highlights Include:

AI-powered 6G : Optimising CSI with AI/ML to enhance cell-edge performance.

: Optimising with to enhance cell-edge performance. Energy Efficiency : Reducing network power consumption and CO2 emissions.

: Reducing network power consumption and emissions. Cybersecurity with GenAI : Strengthening defences against threats in 5G networks.

: Strengthening defences against threats in networks. Quantum-safe Networks : Future-proofing networks against quantum computing threats.

: Future-proofing networks against quantum computing threats. AI in Enterprise Operations : Automating processes to boost efficiency.

: Automating processes to boost efficiency. Smart Manufacturing: Leveraging AI/ML for industrial optimisation and safety.

Mobile Networks (MN) Showcase

This segment will demonstrate AI-powered 6G, atmospheric ducts in radio networks, and energy efficiency solutions

encompassing hardware, software, and services. Other innovations include next-generation

RAN solutions and advancements in 5G Advanced and RedCap technology.

Cloud and Network Services (CNS) Showcase

Highlights from this segment will cover programmable network monetisation, autonomous slice monetisation,

and cybersecurity operations driven by advanced GenAI, alongside sustainable operations supported by Nokia AVA.

Network Infrastructure (NI) Showcase

Nokia will present its NI solutions organized under three strategic themes:

Grow Your Business and Expand Your Network : Showcasing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with sub-6

and mmWave technology, Wi-Fi 6 devices, and the Corteca Marketplace .

: Showcasing with sub-6 and mmWave technology, devices, and the . Protect Against Outages and Threats : Highlighting Nokia Deepfield Defender and routers

to enhance DDoS mitigation.

: Highlighting and routers to enhance DDoS mitigation. Optimise Operations, Cut Costs, and Reduce Power Usage: Featuring PSE-6s + WaveSuite,

NSP Zero-Touch Provisioning, and AI for enterprise operations.

Cross-Business Group and Startup Partner Showcase

This section will emphasize sustainability efforts, AI-powered smart manufacturing, and

visual AI for industrial safety in partnership with ViXR. Furthermore, Nokia will present

“Celebrating India’s Heritage,” an immersive VR/AR experience in collaboration with

WhoVR, allowing visitors to delve into ancient knowledge through virtual and augmented reality.

Nokia has underscored that its sustainability initiatives will be at the forefront of its participation,

as it strives toward the global objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2040.