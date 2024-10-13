Film Stars Explore New Careers for Extra Income and Continued Relevance

In Short:

Film celebrities are exploring new career paths beyond acting, like blogging, podcasting, beauty brands, and music, to stay relevant and create revenue. This diversification helps connect with audiences and allows personal expression but can risk diluting their primary identities. Experts advise maintaining authenticity and ensuring these ventures align with their core brand to avoid alienating fans.

<div> <h1>Stars Step Beyond the Spotlight: Diversifying Careers in Entertainment</h1> <p>**New Delhi**: The glitz and glamour of showbiz are no longer enough for many film celebrities, who are now embarking on exciting new adventures beyond acting and directing. From **blogging** and **podcasting** to launching their own **beauty brands**, stars are creatively reinventing themselves to connect with wider audiences and explore refreshing revenue streams.</p> <h2>Musical Aspirations and Culinary Ventures</h2> <p>Take for instance the talented duo of **Ayushmann Khurrana** and **Adarsh Gourav**, both seeking new musical horizons. Ayushmann has even taken to the stage, performing with a band! And let’s not forget **Farah Khan**, who has launched her own **YouTube food channel**. Industry experts note that these moves are aimed at not just building a loyal fan base but also reinforcing their primary careers in a landscape that can be quite unpredictable.</p> <h2>Expanding Outlets for Self-Expression</h2> <p>“Historically, celebrities have tended to dabble in side projects that orbit around their main profession. Today, we’re witnessing a shift where these talented individuals dive into a variety of opportunities. Instead of veering off into entirely different career paths, they’re forging new channels for self-expression,” explains **Tusharr Kumar**, CEO of **OML Entertainment**. He highlights that stars are enhancing their brands through Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) ventures and experimenting with different talents.</p> <h2>Fusing Passion with Profession</h2> <p>Many actors are seamlessly merging their passions with their on-screen personas. For example, **Adarsh Gourav** has teamed up with artists like **Oaff**, **Lisa Mishra**, and **Rashmeet Kaur** for musical collaborations while **Kareena Kapoor Khan** has launched three captivating seasons of her podcast. Other luminaries like **Katrina Kaif**, **Anusha Dandekar**, **Deepika Padukone**, **Priyanka Chopra**, and **Sonakshi Sinha** have made waves in the beauty industry with their own brands.</p> <h2>The Business of Being a Star</h2> <p>On top of broadening their income avenues, these entrepreneurial ventures give fans a deeper glimpse into their favorite stars' lives. **Kumar** points out that these new outlets often lead to exciting collaborations, including lucrative brand deals. A shining example is **Alia Bhatt**, who launched her sustainable kids' apparel brand **Ed-a-Mama**. Following its successful acquisition by **Reliance Retail Ventures**, the brand has gained substantial value and even branched into new categories.</p> <h2>Balancing Artistry and Identity</h2> <p>As stars navigate this new terrain, there are both rewards and challenges. **Sandiip Kapur**, founder of **Promodome Group**, a digital marketing agency, emphasizes that while the financial upside is enticing, the real magic lies in creative fulfillment. Whether they're advocating for meaningful causes or uplifting communities, this diversification amplifies their impact. Conversely, **Rahul Khanna**, founder of **Barcode**, warns that stepping into too many different roles may dilute a celebrity’s identity as an actor, leading fans to question their commitment to their primary talent.</p> <h2>Staying Authentic in a New Landscape</h2> <p>“Branching out can significantly enhance a celebrity’s brand, allowing them to showcase their talents and connect with a wider audience,” adds **Avishek Mukherjee**, creative director at **BC WEB WISE**. Social media, blogs, and podcasts serve as platforms for stars to engage with fans in a more personal manner. However, Mukherjee cautions that it’s crucial for celebrities to ensure their new undertakings align with their core brand to avoid alienating loyal followers. Careful curation of secondary ventures can help maintain authenticity while expanding their influence.”</p> </div>

