Nex-Tech Wireless to upgrade network over 5 years

Nex-Tech Wireless, a telecom service provider in Kansas, is partnering with Ericsson for a 5-year network modernization project. This initiative will implement advanced 5G Core and RAN technologies throughout Kansas, enhancing network efficiency and connectivity for residents. Nex-Tech aims to bring the latest technology to rural America to “Keep Kansans Connected.” This collaboration will enable seamless integration of 5G and advanced technologies for improved connectivity in the region.



American regional telecom service provider Nex-Tech Wireless announced a significant 5-year network modernisation initiative in collaboration with Ericsson. The project will involve deploying state-of-the-art Core Evolution/Cloud Native solutions, including Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution and advanced Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies throughout Kansas.

Technology Deployment

The initiative will also include adopting Ericsson’s Network Function Virtualisation Infrastructure (NFVI) and Cloud Native Infrastructure solution (CNIS) to leverage the latest capabilities from a range of Virtualised Network Functions (VNFs) and Cloud Native Functions (CNFs).

Keeping Kansans Connected

Nex-Tech Wireless reaffirms its commitment to ‘Keep Kansans Connected’ through this partnership. The aim is to bring the next wave of technology to rural America, enhancing network efficiency and flexibility for seamless connectivity.

This collaboration will enable the smooth integration of forthcoming 5G and advancing RAN technologies, empowering Kansas residents with enhanced connectivity.

Nex-Tech Wireless, a subsidiary of Nex-Tech, is a Kansas-based mobile network operator serving residents in over 40 counties of central and western Kansas.