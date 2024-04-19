E& Carrier & Wholesale Launches Roaming-as-a-Service Platform

E& Carrier and Wholesale launched Roaming-as-a-Service (RaaS) to help Mobile Network Operators manage roaming services more effectively. The plug-and-play solution offers access to e&’s off-net connectivity across global markets, addressing challenges in roaming coverage. With analytical reporting tools, operators can streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and unlock new revenue streams. The comprehensive solution simplifies operators’ journeys and improves global connectivity.



E& Carrier and Wholesale announced the launch of new off-net services under its Managed Services portfolio, including Roaming-as-a-Service (RaaS). RaaS is designed to address the challenges faced by Mobile Network Operators in managing roaming services. The plug-and-play solution gives third-party network providers a direct route to addressing gaps in their roaming capabilities with access to e&’s scale, reach, and off-net connectivity across global markets, E& said this week.

Addressing Roaming Challenges

Commenting on the launch of the service, e& said: “Centering our success on understanding our customers’ needs, we have launched Roaming-as-a-Service (RaaS) to seamlessly address the demand for roaming services, simplifying operators’ journeys by providing ample resources, cost-effective solutions, and swift time to market.”

E& said achieving global roaming coverage can be a logistical challenge characterised by complex bilateral negotiations, implementation hurdles, and ongoing maintenance straining limited resources.

Enhanced Customer Satisfaction

Complete managed roaming services – with analytical reporting tools – offer an outsourced solution, enabling operators to streamline operations, free up valuable time and effort, and gain access to better rates through established partnerships. This allows them to focus on their core business while offering their customers seamless global connectivity.

The company said e& Carrier and Wholesale’s RaaS offering is a comprehensive solution supported by a dedicated team of experts who alleviate the resource allocation challenges mobile operators encounter when initiating the development of roaming services independently.

Roaming-as-a-Service not only enhances end customer satisfaction but also unlocks new revenue streams, the company noted.