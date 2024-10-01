Mukta A2 Cinemas Sets ₹99 Price Cap on Food and Beverages

Mukta A2 Cinemas has introduced a new offer to price all food and beverages at ₹99 to make movie-going more affordable. COO Satwik Lele believes this will enhance the cinema experience and attract more visitors. While food and beverage sales are rising, experts emphasize that engaging movie content is crucial for long-term success in the industry.

Mukta A2 Cinemas Makes Movie Nights Affordable!

In a bold move to bring the fun back to the cinema experience, Mukta A2 Cinemas has just launched an exciting new offer that caps all food and beverage (F&B) items at an unbeatable price of ₹99!

Aiming to Enrich the Cinema Experience

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the cinema chain emphasized that this initiative is designed to tackle a common hurdle that movie enthusiasts face—outrageously high food and beverage prices. Who hasn’t hesitated to buy popcorn because of a hefty price tag?

Quotes from the COO

“We believe that cinema is a universal form of entertainment and should be accessible to all. It’s not just about offering films at a great price; it’s about ensuring that the whole experience—from buying tickets to enjoying food and drinks—is affordable and enjoyable,” expressed Satwik Lele, the Chief Operating Officer of Mukta A2 Cinemas.

Creating a More Enjoyable Atmosphere

Lele continued, “By capping food prices at ₹99, we are giving back to our customers and creating an environment where movie-watching becomes a celebration without the added financial burden.”

Setting New Industry Standards

The initiative is seen as a game-changer, with Lele confident that this will set new benchmarks in the industry and encourage more people to flock to cinemas for a joyful movie experience.

The Growing Importance of F&B Sales

It’s essential to note that multiplex chains have recently experienced a surge in F&B revenue, often outpacing ticket sales. This trend suggests that traditional movies are competing against a backdrop of ever-rising concession stand profits.

A Case Study: PVR Inox

For example, PVR Inox reported an impressive 17% growth in F&B revenue year-on-year during the March quarter of 2023-24, while earnings from ticket sales only grew by 6%. This shift highlights how theater-goers are willing to indulge in snacks even when they skip the actual film showing.

Addressing Concerns Over Pricing

Although cinema halls have faced criticism for their sky-high F&B pricing, which can discourage moviegoers—even when ticket prices are slashed—many experts point out that unlike ticket sales, food and beverage transactions are tax-exempt.

The Need for Compelling Content

Nonetheless, it’s crucial to keep core content performing well to ensure sustainability of other revenue streams. As noted by film producer and trade expert Girish Johar, “It is fine to try and monetize these sources well, but the urgency to watch a film will remain the backbone of the business. In the long run, even mall rents are dependent on admissions,” he stated in a previous interview.