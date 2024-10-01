Bharti Airtel Launches Free AI-Powered Spam Detection for All Subscribers

Bharti Airtel has launched an AI-based solution to automatically detect and block spam calls and messages for its 387 million subscribers in India. Users don’t need to download any apps or make extra payments. This system alerts customers about suspected spam and protects against malicious links in SMS. Airtel aims to enhance mobile security and improve users’ experiences on its network.

Bharti Airtel has announced the availability of its newly launched artificial intelligence (AI)-driven spam detection and blocking solution to its approximately 387 million mobile subscribers in India. The company is focused on identifying verified scammers and implementing permanent blocks from its network.

Seamless User Experience

In a communication to subscribers, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel, emphasized that the service is fully integrated into the network, requiring no additional actions from users: “This is an in-built service on our network and using it will be a seamless experience for you. No apps to download, no features to enable, no permissions to grant, and no extra charges to pay,” he stated.

Airtel has leveraged network intelligence and AI over the previous six months to assess call patterns and effectively identify spammers. Vittal noted that the list of identified spammers is continuously updated, and once detected, each number is tagged. Subscribers will automatically receive a “Suspected Spam” alert when receiving calls from these numbers.

Commitment to Safety

In addition, subscribers will be alerted to suspicious SMS messages that contain malicious links or fraudulent content. “In the background, we will continue to work at identifying verified scammers and permanently blocking them from our network. Our new solution makes us India’s 1st Spam Fighting Network and we hope you will feel more confident and secure every time you receive that spam call or message,” said Vittal.

The aim is to make these spam alerts an intrinsic aspect of the users’ mobile experience, fostering vigilance whenever receiving calls or SMS messages. “I look forward to hearing your thoughts on what more we can do and how we can make your experience on our network even better,” he added.

Response to Industry Concerns

This initiative comes in response to the growing issue of spam communications, which has increasingly hindered the mobile experience for subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has proactively directed all telecommunications companies to address this pressing issue.

Developed by a dedicated team of nearly 400 Airtel data scientists, the AI-powered solution utilizes a proprietary algorithm that classifies calls and SMS messages as “suspected spam.” The network’s AI algorithms evaluate a range of factors, including caller or sender usage patterns, call/SMS frequency, and duration in real-time. By correlating these metrics with established spam patterns, the system accurately flags suspicious communications.

Enhancing User Security

Moreover, this solution provides alerts for malicious links included in SMS messages. Airtel has established a centralized database of blacklisted URLs and scans every SMS in real-time using AI to warn users against inadvertently clicking on potentially harmful links.

The solution is also equipped to detect anomalies, such as frequent changes in IMEI numbers, which are commonly associated with fraudulent activity.