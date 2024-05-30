Motorola G04s now available in India for only Rs 6999

Motorola has launched the Moto G04s in India at an affordable price of Rs 6,999. The device is an upgraded version of the Moto G04 with a focus on its camera. It runs on Android 14, powered by a UNISOC chipset. The phone will be available in four attractive colors and features a 6.6-inch display, 5000mAh battery, and expandable storage. It will go on sale on June 5, 2024, via Flipkart.

Motorola G04s Price in India

The Moto G04s will be offered in a single memory variant of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 6,999. It is set to be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from June 5, 2024, at 12 PM. The device will be available in four attractive colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, featuring a scratch-resistant acrylic glass (PMMA) finish.

Let’s delve into the specifications of the Moto G04s.

Motorola G04s Specifications in India

The Moto G04s boasts a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and high brightness mode, along with Dolby Atmos speakers for immersive audio. With a maximum brightness of 573 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, the device offers durability and a quality viewing experience. It houses a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support and is powered by a UNISOC T606 processor. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB via an SD card, and the device includes a RAM boost feature for enhanced performance.

On the camera front, the Moto G04s features a 50MP primary sensor with quad-pixel technology for sharp images, along with a 5MP front camera equipped with face retouch and enhancement technology for quality selfies.