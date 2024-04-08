Motorola aims for 10% market share in India by 2026, targets full range player status

Motorola plans to target both affordable and premium segments in the Indian market with a focus on 5G technology and unique features. The company aims to capture 10% market share by 2026. They have seen growth in their premium portfolio and are doubling their production capacity in India. Motorola has launched the Edge 50 Pro in India and aims to be in the top three smartphone brands by 2026.

Motorola Aims for 10% Market Share in India by 2026

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, is targeting a market share of 10% in India by 2026. The company plans to cater to both the affordable and premium segments with 5G specifications and unique features.

Focus on 5G and Differentiation

Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Mobile Business Group Asia Pacific, Motorola Mobility, emphasized the importance of strong 5G devices and differentiation in the premium segment. The company aims to introduce additional features like AI as they move up the ladder.

Product Portfolio Overview

Motorola has doubled the contribution of its premium portfolio to 46% and launched the Motorola Edge 50 Pro globally in India. The company offers affordable products priced below Rs 10,000 and is focusing on the mid-range segment for growth.

Importance of the Indian Market

Narasimhan, Managing Director, India MBG, Motorola Mobility India, highlighted India’s significance as a key market for the brand. The country is the third-largest market for Motorola globally.

Production and Export Plans

Motorola has been doubling its business and production capacity in India. The brand is also increasing its exports to neighboring countries and the United States.

Future Goals and Current Market Position

Motorola aims to be among the top three smartphone brands in India by March 2026. As of December 2023, the brand had a 2.7% market share, with Samsung, Vivo, and Xiaomi leading the market.

Recent Launch

Last week, Motorola introduced the Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India. The smartphone features Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, AI-enabled features like AI Generative Theming, and up to 12GB RAM with 256GB storage.