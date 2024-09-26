Ministry of Communications Plans Initiatives for Digital Transformation

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reported that over 3,000 registered senders have followed a new rule to whitelist URL, APK, and OTT links. They have approved more than 70,000 links to prevent misuse. By October 1, 2024, senders must whitelist their links; otherwise, they will be blocked from sending messages with links. This initiative aims to protect consumers from harmful messages.

Compliance Overview

According to the ministry, “So far, over 3,000 registered senders have complied with this requirement by whitelisting more than 70,000 links. Senders who fail to whitelist their links by the due date will not be able to transmit any messages containing URL, APK, or OTT links.” This compliance is crucial for maintaining the integrity of messaging systems.

Background of the Directive

In an effort to address the misuse of URLs in communications, TRAI issued a directive on August 20, 2024, mandating all telecom carriers to block traffic that includes any URLs, APKs, or OTT links that have not been pre-approved through whitelisting. This regulation is set to take effect on October 1, 2024.

Advice for Registered Senders

To facilitate uninterrupted SMS traffic that includes approved links, the TRAI has recommended that registered senders promptly upload their whitelisted URL, APK, and OTT links to the appropriate portal of their respective Access Providers. The ministry emphasized that this measure is designed to protect consumers from unsolicited messages containing potentially harmful links.

Commitment to Consumer Protection

The ministry concluded, “By complying with these new rules, both Access Providers and registered senders can help in creating a more reliable and safe messaging environment.” This initiative reflects a commitment to fostering secure and transparent telecommunications practices.