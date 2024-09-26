Cinemas Rely on Festive Blockbusters to Revive Slow 2024 Box Office

Cinemas in India are hopeful for a boost during the festive season, as few recent films performed well. The last quarter typically brings several holidays and anticipated releases, like “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” and “Singham Again.” Despite a 10-15% drop in box office revenue this year, strong upcoming films are expected to attract audiences and improve collections compared to 2023.

Hope Springs Anew at Indian Cinemas

Cinemas across India are eagerly awaiting the upcoming festival season, hoping it will breathe new life into their fortunes. The past few months have been a bit of a rollercoaster, with only a handful of films making a splash at the box office. However, the last quarter of the year has historically been a thriving period for the film industry, thanks to a lineup of holidays including Dussehra, Diwali, and Christmas.

Exciting Releases on the Horizon

With blockbuster titles like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again, and Pushpa 2 lined up for release before the end of 2024, cinemas are optimistic about closing the gap on box office earnings from 2023.

As the Dussehra weekend approaches, audiences can look forward to exciting new releases, including Alia Bhatt in Jigra, the comedic drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Vettaiyan. Following that, the Diwali weekend will see dueling releases: the next chapter of the beloved Bhool Bhulaiyaa series and Ajay Devgn‘s Singham Again.

November and December Anticipation

The excitement doesn’t stop there! In November, the Tamil film Kanguva, starring Suriya, is set to hit the screens. Come December, audiences can expect a mix of cultural richness with the period drama Chhaava and the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 – The Rule. Plus, Disney’s musical saga Mufasa: The Lion King is also scheduled for a year-end release, alongside Varun Dhawan’s Baby John and Aamir Khan’s production Sitaare Zameen Par.

Optimism in the Air

Devang Sampat, managing director at Cinepolis India, expressed hope for the last quarter of 2024 stating, “We expect substantial growth compared to previous years due to a solid lineup of exciting films. Coupled with festive periods like Diwali and Christmas, which usually sees an uptick in cinema attendance, we feel confident about the upcoming months.”

Reflecting on the past quarter, he noted that, historically, it’s the most profitable time for the industry. “With the marketing strength behind films like Pushpa 2 and Singham Again, we should see similar success this year,” Sampat added.

A Challenging Year So Far

This year has been somewhat restrained for cinemas, with notable hits like Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and various Malayalam sleeper hits popping up. Film producer and expert Girish Johar noted that the Hindi film industry is facing a deficit of ₹700-800 crore from July to September compared to the previous year. However, there’s hope that the forthcoming releases will help turn things around.

Box Office Trends and Future Prospects

Ashish Kanakia, the CEO of MovieMax Cinemas, pointed out, “Right now, box office collections are down about 10-15% from last year. But with the exciting line-up ahead and multiple holidays, there’s reason to be hopeful. Cinema is fundamentally about content, and we’re optimistic the upcoming films will resonate with audiences.”

While 2023 has seen remarkable successes with films like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Animal, 2024 is still finding its footing, according to Pranav Garg, managing director at Maya Palace. “This year’s releases have included smaller projects or those with less aggressive marketing,” he mentioned.

Key Player Releases on the Horizon

Trade experts agree that most significant hits in the post-COVID era have been sequels and installments from established franchises, such as Sooryavanshi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pathaan, Gadar 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and latest hit Stree 2. As such, the excitement surrounding Pushpa 2 and Singham Again is at an all-time high.

Ashish Saksena, COO for cinemas at BookMyShow, added, “Films that boast massive appeal, star power, and beloved franchises—like Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Kanguva, and Vettaiyan—are can be expected to fill theaters, appealing to a wide audience across different languages. With holidays typically bringing in good box office numbers, this year is shaping up to promise strong performances as well!”