Manufacturing, healthcare, education sectors embrace 5G technology on a large scale: Industry experts

The top sectors in India, like manufacturing, healthcare, and education, are set to adopt 5G-driven use cases. Executives from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Ericsson discussed the potential of 5G in revolutionizing healthcare, education, and other industries. The focus is on enabling remote diagnostics, telemedicine, and improving patient care with 5G-connected ambulances. The technology is also expected to bridge the digital divide in rural areas and enhance education through virtual classrooms.

5G Technology to Revolutionize Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Education Sectors in India

A recent panel discussion at the ETTelecom 5G|6G Congress 2024 highlighted the imminent adoption of fifth-generation or 5G-driven use cases in key sectors in India. Executives from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Ericsson, along with industry experts, shed light on the potential impact of 5G technology.

Healthcare Sector Embracing 5G Innovations

Ericsson identified healthcare, manufacturing, and education as the top segments poised to leverage 5G technology. The higher bandwidth and low latencies of 5G are enabling innovative use cases in healthcare and education, particularly in rural areas of India.

Reliance Jio highlighted the progress in telemedicine for both urban and rural India, utilizing made-in-India devices and technology stack. A key focus area is the deployment of 5G-connected ambulances for remote diagnostics.

Medulance Healthcare, in partnership with Jio, has already deployed 5G-connected ambulances in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, saving crucial time in emergency medical situations.

Education and Manufacturing Sectors Transforming with 5G

Vodafone Idea (Vi) emphasized the transformative potential of 5G in extending patient care to rural regions, deploying 5G-connected ambulances, and enabling hospitals to become 5G-ready.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited highlighted the importance of real-time data in ensuring the safety of manufacturing environments. Wearable smartbands and sensors powered by 5G networks can provide vital information for timely action.

Enabling Remote Labs and Virtual Classrooms

Experts also discussed the role of 5G in enhancing the education sector, with capabilities for remote labs, virtual classrooms, and campus networks. The seamless connectivity offered by 5G can revolutionize the way students and teachers interact.

5G Driving Technological Advancements

Industry leaders emphasized the importance of 5G in catalyzing technological advancements and enabling use cases that were previously unattainable. The potential impact of 5G on various sectors in India is vast and promising.

“The technology provided by Ericsson to operators like Jio is instrumental in unlocking new use cases and driving monetization opportunities,” stated Ng Thiaw Seng, Head of Network Solutions at Ericsson.

With the imminent arrival of 5G technology, India is poised for a significant digital transformation across sectors, ushering in a new era of connectivity and innovation.