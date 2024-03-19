CMC Networks introduces multi-orbit satellite connectivity post subsea cable damage.

In Short:

CMC Networks has added Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite connectivity to its services in Africa and the Middle East. This helps in providing resilient and high-performance networking during outages. The recent damage to undersea cables has emphasized the need for diverse connectivity options. LEO satellites offer low latency, MEO satellites offer broader coverage, and GEO satellites are reliable for less latency-sensitive applications.







CMC Networks Offers Multi-Orbit Satellite Connectivity

CMC Networks Offers Multi-Orbit Satellite Connectivity After Subsea Cable Damage CMC Networks has announced the addition of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite connectivity to its portfolio of solutions. This multi-orbit approach addresses the diverse connectivity needs of remote regions and challenging environments across Africa and the Middle East, CMC Networks said on Tuesday.

Resilient Networking Amid Outages

CMC said its satellite solutions enable wide-reaching, high-performance, and resilient networking, utilising constellations from global providers. They offer an alternative during major outages, such as the recent one (Which occurred on March 15, 2024) affecting West and Central Africa due to a break in submarine cable systems. By leveraging multiple submarine cable systems, CMC Networks can divert traffic and use optimal routes to bypass such outages.

Multi-Orbit Satellite Solutions

“Our goal at CMC Networks is to accelerate digital transformation across Africa and the Middle East, no matter the location. With the addition of LEO, MEO and GEO satellite solutions, we can provide seamless connectivity across geographies and during network and power outages,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks.

“The recent damage to subsea cables and the subsequent disruption to businesses across South Africa has highlighted the need for a wide variety of connectivity options and digital infrastructure that has the resiliency to ensure business continuity during unforeseen events. Our satellite solutions enable service providers and enterprises to manage risk and maximise uptime.”

Latency and Performance

LEO satellites, positioned just over 1,000 km above the Earth’s surface, provide ultra-low latency connectivity suitable for primary or backup solutions. MEO satellites, with an altitude of 8,000 km, offer low latency connectivity and a broader Earth view, akin to fibre-like broadband performance. GEO satellites orbit 36,000 km from Earth, providing reliable connectivity for less latency-sensitive applications and services.

Reportedly, CMC Networks operates in 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, with over 110 interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The addition of LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites further enhances its portfolio of network solutions, the company said.