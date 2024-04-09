LiveOak Fiber Finishes Half of NW Florida Broadband Rollout

LiveOak Fiber, a broadband provider in the US, has completed half of the Northwest Florida fiber network deployment, serving thousands of customers. With an investment of over USD 145 million, the FTTP network aims to serve nearly 200,000 premises across multiple counties. The company is committed to local hiring and community engagement, receiving grants for expansion initiatives to connect more residents in the region.



LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband provider in the US, has announced that its Northwest Florida fiber network deployment is nearly halfway completed, providing broadband services to thousands of residential and business customers in the region. The Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network, upon full deployment, aims to serve nearly 200,000 premises across the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin metropolitan statistical area and Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, and Santa Rosa Counties, LiveOak said in an official update.

Network Deployment Progress

To date, LiveOak has invested over USD 145 million in constructing a fiber optic network system to enhance connectivity for residents and businesses throughout the Southeast.

“We are proud of the progress that we are making on our network deployment, and our customers continue to give us positive feedback about their service and installation experience,” comments Jody Craft, President, and CEO of LiveOak. “Our commitment to the local markets we serve is truly being realised, and local supporters see that we deliver on our promises.”

Community Commitment and Local Hiring

Additionally, LiveOak said it is committed to hiring locally, ensuring the community benefits from a locally invested company. As part of this commitment, over 100 local employees have been hired, and LiveOak has actively engaged with community stakeholders.

Expansion Initiatives and Grants

In May 2023, LiveOak was awarded a grant from the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program to connect residents in Valparaiso, FL, and is currently constructing and connecting customers there.

Furthermore, LiveOak has leveraged Okaloosa County’s fiber middle-mile network to reach thousands of additional homes and businesses, the company reported.