Karnataka Minister announces meeting for potential sites of Bengaluru’s second airport

In Short:

Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil announced plans for a second airport in Bengaluru, considering factors like passenger load and connectivity to the current airport. The government will decide between locations like Sarjapura and Tumakurur. There is an exclusivity clause with Bengaluru International Airport Limited, but a new airport is expected by 2033. Bengaluru’s current airport is one of the busiest in South India.

Bengaluru’s Second Airport: A Step Closer

Exciting news for Bengaluru residents! Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil announced on Sunday, July 7, that the state government is gearing up to decide the location for the upcoming second airport for Bengaluru.

Key Considerations

Before finalizing the location, Minister Patil emphasized two crucial aspects that need to be taken into account – the passenger load factor and connectivity to the current Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

If addressing the passenger load issue takes precedence, areas like Sarjapura and Kanakapura Road are strong contenders. On the other hand, if connectivity to the current airport is the priority, places like Tumakurur and Dobbaspet will be in the lead, according to the minister.

Next Steps

“These considerations will be discussed in the next departmental meeting and further reviewed with the CM. The matter will also be brought up in the cabinet meeting,” Patil stated.

Furthermore, the minister highlighted an exclusivity clause with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BAIL), preventing the building of another airport within a 150 km radius until 2032. This clause is expected to pave the way for the development of a new airport post-2033.

Looking at Other Examples

Comparing Bengaluru to other major cities, Minister Patil mentioned the proximity of multiple airports in cities like New York and London. He also brought up Tamil Nadu’s decision to build an airport in Hosur under the MK Stalin-led government, raising questions about the applicability of BAIL’s exclusivity clause in that scenario.

Impressive Figures

It’s no secret that Kempegowda International Airport is a bustling hub in South India. In the financial year 2022-23, the airport catered to nearly 31.9 million passengers, trailing behind Mumbai airport with 44 million passengers and Delhi airport with 67.3 million passengers, as per the Airport Authority of India data.