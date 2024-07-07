Department of Telecommunications seeks applications for Quantum Communications research

The telecom department is inviting applications from the communications industry for standardizing and testing of quantum technologies to benefit communication networks. Quantum technology uses subatomic particles to improve sectors like pharmaceuticals, energy, finance, and defense. The government is seeking proposals for testing technologies like quantum memories, quantum teleportation, and free-space quantum communications. Standardization will establish benchmarks for integrating quantum communication elements into existing networks. Deadline for proposals is August 5, 2024.

Telecom Department Invites Applications for Standardizing and Testing Quantum Technologies

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has released an invitation for applications from the communications industry to standardize and test quantum technologies for the benefit of communication networks.

Accelerating Research and Development

The main objective of this initiative is to accelerate research and development in quantum technologies, ensuring interoperability, reliability, and security of quantum communication systems, stated the DoT in a release on Sunday.

These “Quantum Standardization and Testing Labs” will function as innovation hubs, bringing together quantum technology developers, testing equipment manufacturers, and academic researchers.

Applications of Quantum Technology

Quantum technologies utilize the building blocks of nature, such as subatomic particles, to enhance use-cases in various sectors including pharmaceuticals, energy, finance, transport, defense, communications, and health.

In the field of communications, quantum technologies can be used to transmit photons at higher speeds to remote areas, improve data security and network reliability, and enhance energy efficiency.

Testing and Standardization

The government has proposed testing technologies like single photon and entangled photon sources, quantum memories and repeaters, quantum teleportation, free-space quantum communications, trusted nodes, and untrusted nodes.

Testing will involve verifying the performance of these technologies under different conditions and certifying their compliance with national and international standards.

Standardization efforts will focus on establishing benchmarks and protocols necessary for integrating quantum communication elements like quantum key distribution, quantum state analyzers, optical fibers, and components into current and future communication networks.

The deadline for submission of proposals is August 5, 2024.