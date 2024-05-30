Jio’s Rs 395 Plan: Top-Value 5G Prepaid Option in India

Reliance Jio is offering unlimited 5G data with prepaid plans above Rs 239, while Airtel does not include this offer in its Rs 455 and Rs 1799 plans. Jio’s Rs 395 plan, with a validity of 84 days, includes unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, 6GB data, and additional benefits like JioCinema and JioTV. However, users need to be cautious about data usage under 4G coverage and can opt for data vouchers starting at Rs 15.

Despite being an older offering, the Rs 395 plan from Jio remains popular due to its unlimited 5G data feature. However, certain considerations need to be taken into account before recharging with this plan.

Let’s delve into the details of the plan and understand its benefits and potential drawbacks.

Jio Rs 395 Plan Details

The Rs 395 plan from Jio provides a service validity of 84 days and includes unlimited voice calling, 1000 SMS, and 6GB of data. Additional benefits consist of unlimited 5G data, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV. This plan caters to individuals seeking a budget-friendly option with ample data consumption.

It’s important to note that when not under Jio’s 5G coverage or network, users will resort to 4G data which is limited to 6GB with this plan. Therefore, caution is advised when utilizing data within the telco’s 4G coverage area as 5G availability may be restricted.

Jio also provides data vouchers starting at Rs 15 for those requiring a minimal amount of data for temporary use.