Jio AirFiber expands services to 136 additional cities

In Short:

Reliance Jio’s 5G FWA service Jio AirFiber has expanded to 136 new cities and towns, reaching a total of 5488 locations. It offers high-speed internet in areas without fiber service, with download speeds up to 1 Gbps. Jio is also offering a promotional 50-day free trial to attract more users. Plans start at Rs 599 per month with 1TB of data and additional data vouchers available.

Reliance Jio’s 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service, Jio AirFiber, has now expanded to 136 new cities and towns. This expansion brings the total number of cities where the service is available to 5488, up from 5352 previously. The rapid growth of Jio AirFiber poses a strong competition to Airtel, which is also strategically expanding its reach.

Primary Advantage of Jio AirFiber

The main advantage of Jio AirFiber is its ability to deliver fiber-like speeds to areas where traditional fiber connections are not available. While the upload speeds may not match those of fiber connections, users can enjoy download speeds of up to 1 Gbps with Jio AirFiber. Additionally, customers can access various entertainment benefits, including OTT content, from the comfort of their homes.

Jio AirFiber, a Monetization Opportunity for 5G

Monetizing 5G through mobile network services may be challenging, but Jio AirFiber presents a viable opportunity. By deploying 5G SA (standalone) technology across the country, Jio can now offer 5G FWA service to a wide range of customers. As part of a promotional offer, Jio is currently providing 50 days of free service to new Jio AirFiber customers, encouraging them to experience the benefits firsthand.

Jio AirFiber plans start at Rs 599 per month and offer options for 6 and 12-month subscriptions. Each plan includes 1TB or 1000GB of monthly data, with the ability to purchase additional data through Jio AirFiber data vouchers once the limit is reached.