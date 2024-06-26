Jio acquires 1800 MHz in Bihar and West Bengal for Rs 973.63 cr

Reliance Jio spent Rs 973.63 crore on acquiring additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal to improve service quality and address specific demands. With a total spectrum of 26,801 MHz, Jio solidified its leadership position. The spectrum cost can be paid in 20 annual installments. Jio aims to expand its network to serve the growing demands of customers and provide superior digital solutions across India.

Reliance Jio Expands Spectrum Holdings in Bihar and West Bengal Circles

Reliance Jio has acquired additional spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in Bihar and West Bengal circles, investing Rs 973.63 crore. This move aims to cater to location-specific demand and uphold service quality. Following the recent spectrum auctions, Jio now boasts a spectrum footprint of 26,801 MHz (Uplink + Downlink), solidifying its leading position in the market.

Acquisition Details

Jio secured 5 MHz in Bihar and 9.4 MHz in West Bengal within the 1800 MHz band, spanning technology-agnostic capabilities for the next 20 years. The company disbursed Rs 420.25 crore for Bihar and Rs 553.38 crore for West Bengal. The spectrum costs can be spread over 20 annual instalments at an interest rate of 8.65% per annum.

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers, already boasts the most extensive spectrum deployment across India for 4G and 5G services. The latest spectrum acquisitions are specifically aimed at addressing location-specific demands in the two mentioned circles.

Company Statement

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, emphasized the company’s commitment to the Digital India Vision. He highlighted their achievement of rolling out one of the world’s fastest and widest standalone 5G networks within just 12 months of spectrum allocation. The new spectrum holdings will further enhance Jio’s ability to meet the evolving needs and expectations of customers across the country.