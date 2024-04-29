Is BSNL’s Bharat AirFiber a viable alternative to Jio and Airtel’s 5G FWA services?

In Short:

BSNL has been providing AirFiber services before Airtel and Jio, but doesn’t offer it on top of 5G networks like them. BSNL provides speeds from 30-50 Mbps, whereas Airtel and Jio offer higher speeds up to 1 Gbps. Private telcos also provide OTT benefits with their AirFiber plans, unlike BSNL. However, BSNL’s services are available nationwide, while Airtel is limited to select areas and Jio is expanding rapidly. Additionally, BSNL is offering free installation of AirFiber until March 31, 2025, providing a direct benefit to customers.

BSNL Bharat AirFiber: A Comparison with Airtel and Jio

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been offering AirFiber services before Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. While Airtel and Jio offer AirFiber on top of their 5G networks, BSNL offers it over the unlicensed Wi-Fi spectrum bands – 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.

Key Differences

BSNL offers speeds from 30-50 Mbps with AirFiber plans, while Airtel and Jio offer plans with higher speeds. Airtel goes up to 100 Mbps and Jio goes up to 1 Gbps in download speeds. Additionally, Airtel and Jio provide OTT benefits to consumers with their plans, which BSNL does not.

Presence Across India

BSNL’s AirFiber services are available across India, unlike Airtel which is only present in select areas. Jio has also expanded its AirFiber presence in the country rapidly. BSNL is currently offering free installation of AirFiber to all customers until March 31, 2025, providing a direct benefit of Rs 500.