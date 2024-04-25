Introducing Dish TV Smart+: Enjoy TV Channels and OTT Apps in One Platform

Dish TV has launched Dish TV Smart+, allowing customers to access both TV and OTT content at no extra cost with their monthly recharge pack. All Dish TV and D2H customers are eligible, with a pack value of Rs 200 or more. The service offers access to 6 OTT apps, including Watcho exclusives, and customers can choose 1 additional app. Notifications are being sent to claim benefits, providing entertainment on any screen via the Watcho platform.

Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps

Dish TV has introduced Dish TV Smart+, a service that provides customers with access to both TV and OTT content on any screen without any additional cost. Customers can enjoy this feature with their existing Dish TV Monthly recharge pack.

Dish TV Smart+: Access to TV and OTT Content

Customers, including new and existing subscribers of Dish TV and D2H, can access OTT apps along with their chosen TV subscription package, as long as the pack value is Rs 200 or higher. By recharging, customers can claim their complimentary benefits and begin enjoying OTT apps on the Watcho platform.

The ecosystem of Dish TV Smart+ enables entertainment across various screens, anytime, through the Watcho platform, smart devices, set-top boxes, and smart Android STBs.

Claiming Complimentary Benefits

TelecomTalk reports that Dish TV is sending push notifications and in-app notifications to existing users, prompting them to claim the OTT benefits on valid recharge packs. Eligible customers can simply click on the “Claim Now” button in the notifications to enjoy the benefits.

Selection of OTT Apps

In addition to the bundled TV channels in the DishTV Pack, the Watcho DishTV Smart+ Pack includes 6 OTT apps, with 5 base apps and the option for customers to select 1 additional app of their choice.

The base apps include Watcho exclusives, Hungama, ShortsTV, Fancode FC, and Sanskar. Customers can choose 1 more app from a selection that includes Chaupal, Disney+Hotstar, ETV Win, Hoichoi, and others.

This service from Dish TV offers convenience and flexibility, allowing customers to personalize their viewing experience with a variety of entertainment options.