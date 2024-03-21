Intelsat and Eutelsat Group Strengthen Partnership for LEO Satellite Connectivity

Intelsat is improving its satellite connectivity by teaming up with Eutelsat and OneWeb. This partnership will combine OneWeb’s low-earth orbit constellation with Intelsat’s networks, offering better solutions to customers. The deal, worth up to USD 500 million, will start in 2024. Intelsat and Eutelsat are focusing on innovation and customer needs for future satellite services.



Intelsat has announced the advancement of its multi-orbit satellite connectivity capabilities through an expanded partnership with Eutelsat Group, leveraging OneWeb’s low-earth orbit (LEO) constellation. Intelsat has committed to purchasing LEO capacity on OneWeb’s constellation, aimed at enhancing and integrating LEO capabilities into Intelsat’s solutions offerings across its current and future customer base.

Partnership Expansion Details

The deal, set to commence in mid-2024, is valued at up to USD 500 million over seven years, with a firm commitment of USD 250 million. This includes the previously signed USD 45 million deal in March 2023, with options for an additional USD 250 million by the end of the period, according to OneWeb.

This collaboration will enable Intelsat to merge OneWeb’s LEO Network with its GEO and terrestrial networks, delivering comprehensive customer solutions supporting networks.

Commitment to Enhanced Connectivity

Intelsat said, “We’ve been partnering with Eutelsat for quite some time now, leveraging its OneWeb LEO constellation to offer a multi-orbit solution, primarily in commercial aviation and government markets.”

“Today’s announcement takes that partnership to a new level, enhancing our ability to offer new, true multi-orbit services and solutions across our portfolio of customers and business segments,” added Intelsat.

Eutelsat Group emphasised, “This expanded partnership showcases the necessity in today’s world for major satellite operators to have the ability to offer multi-orbit solutions to their customers.”

Focus on Future Solutions

As part of the partnership, Intelsat will collaborate with Eutelsat in the development of its Next Generation OneWeb constellation, providing direct design and functionality input to ensure that the new constellation meets real-world customer needs going forward.