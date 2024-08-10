Inside Trai’s latest measures to crackdown on spam calls: Mint Explainer

In Short:
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is cracking down on spam calls and messages by disconnecting resources and blacklisting entities for two years. Trai also restricted unverified links in messages and asked telecom companies to create traceable chains for bulk messaging services. While telcos have concerns, Trai’s efforts date back to 2018 and include strategies like CNAP to combat spam. Spam is a global issue, with India ranked as the fourth most affected country.
In a bold move on Thursday, the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai)** intensified its fight against spam calls and messages. Trai directed telecom operators to disconnect all resources provided to entities involved in such activities and blacklist them for two years.