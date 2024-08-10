BSNL introduces 4G, 5G-ready OTA and USIM platform for customers

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator, has launched a new platform developed with Pyro Holdings that is compatible with 4G and 5G. This platform allows BSNL customers to choose mobile numbers, replace SIM cards without restrictions, and perform SIM swaps anywhere in the country. The initiative aligns with the government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision and aims to enhance telecommunications services and network capabilities. This innovative partnership will benefit millions of users across India.

BSNL launches OTA and USIM platform for 4G and 5G subscribers

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced an over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, compatible with 4G and 5G, for its subscribers. The platform has been developed in collaboration with Pyro Holdings, a homegrown telecommunications firm.

Enhancing telecommunications services nationwide

BSNL inaugurated the primary platform in Chandigarh, with a disaster recovery site in Trichy. The partnership with Pyro Holdings aims to enhance the delivery and efficiency of telecommunications services across India. The platform is designed to cater to all BSNL customers, providing unparalleled connectivity and service quality in alignment with the government of India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Benefits for BSNL customers

The platform gives BSNL’s mobile subscribers the flexibility to choose mobile numbers on the go and facilitates SIM replacement without geographical limitations. This launch coincides with BSNL’s ongoing network upgrades to 4G and 5G technologies.

“This platform will be immensely useful for customers seeking SIM replacement without geographical restrictions, aiding in modification of SIM profile and remote file management on SIM cards. Moreover, it enables SIM swaps to be performed anywhere in the country. This initiative aligns with our mission to support the Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision,” said Ravi A. Robert Jerard, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL.

“This platform demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence, providing BSNL the flexibility to adapt to the evolving telecom market and benefit millions of users across the country,” added Amit Sharma, COO of Pyro Holdings.