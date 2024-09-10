Infosys and Proximus Group Form Strategic Alliance to Explore CPaaS Opportunities

Infosys, an Indian IT firm, has partnered with Belgium’s Proximus Group to explore business opportunities in communication services and digital identity. They aim to enhance customer engagement and security using Proximus’ products and Infosys’ digital services. This collaboration will enable better AI-driven assistants and fraud protection, benefiting their joint customers. Proximus recently increased its stake in Route Mobile to 82.7%.

Collaboration Announcement

Infosys, an Indian IT and consulting services firm, has initiated a strategic collaboration with Proximus Group of Belgium to explore new business avenues within the domains of communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) and digital identity (DI).

Joint Go-To-Market Strategy

The newly formed strategic partnership will pursue a joint go-to-market strategy leveraging products from Proximus’ international affiliates, which includes Route Mobile’s CPaaS and Telesign’s Digital Identity solutions. According to Infosys, this collaboration will synergize with its digital services to foster innovation in omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants.

Enhancing Digital Security

Further, the collaboration aims to bolster digital security measures by offering solutions related to digital identity and fraud protection. Earlier this year, Proximus successfully acquired a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile from the promoters, with the transaction amounting to 643 million euros (INR 5,922 crore) in cash. Additionally, Proximus acquired another 24.99% stake through a mandatory tender offer for EUR 292.8 million (INR 2,594 crore), raising its total shareholding in Route Mobile to 82.70%. This stake is anticipated to be gradually reduced to 75% as mandated by Indian market regulations.

Executive Quotes

Commenting on the collaboration, Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer at Proximus, stated, “We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing collaboration with Infosys. By leveraging Infosys’ global reach and our expertise in CPaaS and DI Solutions, the collaboration will drive innovation and deliver superior customer experiences for our joint customers.”

Rajdip Gupta, CEO of Route Mobile, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “I’m enthusiastic about this partnership. Combining Route Mobile’s product leadership in CPaaS with Infosys’ excellence in digital services is bound to make a difference for customers.”

Christophe Van de Weyer, CEO of Telesign, added, “This partnership with Infosys will simplify the integration of our digital identity portfolio into fraud prevention and engagement platforms, ensuring the highest levels of trust for end users.”

Lastly, Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe) at Infosys, remarked, “Infosys’ strong capabilities in digital services, combined with Proximus Group’s expertise in CPaaS and DI solutions, will redefine omnichannel customer engagement and AI-driven digital assistants for the industry.”