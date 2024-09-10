Due to increased bridge collapses from extreme weather, India’s road transport ministry now requires high-tensile stainless steel in bridge construction contracts for national highways near coastal areas. This rule applies to all current and future projects, aiming to improve durability. The ministry also plans to update environmental criteria for materials used in construction to address climate challenges.

Bridging the Gap: New Regulations to Safeguard Against Extreme Weather

In a bold move to tackle the troubling rise in bridge collapses linked to severe weather events, the **Ministry of Road Transport and Highways** is stepping up the game by mandating the inclusion of **high-tensile stainless steel** in bridge construction contracts. This new directive specifically targets national highways and central projects in coastal regions that face harsh marine exposure.

Enhancing Durability for Future Bridges

This important directive is aimed at both current and upcoming projects. The goal? To ensure that contractors meet improved material standards that enhance the longevity of bridge superstructures. It’s all about building better and safer bridges!

Immediate Implementation of New Standards

In a recent order, the ministry announced that all state and central road construction agencies must incorporate this new requirement into **Schedule D** of their construction contracts without delay. Schedule D details the technical specifications and standards every highway project must meet.

A Broad Reach

This order impacts a wide range of organizations, including the **National Highways Authority of India**, the **National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation of India**, the **Border Roads Organisation**, and various state public works departments. Everyone is on board!

A Step Towards Climate Resilience

“The government’s initiative to incorporate stainless steel in bridge construction is a significant step toward mitigating the impact of climate-induced challenges,” stated **Ram Agarwal**, CEO of **Goodluck India Ltd**, an engineering firm that specializes in high-precision steel products. “Bridges constructed with stainless steel in coastal areas will benefit from extended structural longevity.”

Addressing Infrastructure Vulnerability

This shift in policy comes in response to reports revealing that existing regulations regarding material usage in bridge and road construction had not been consistently enforced. Such lapses contributed to the vulnerability of infrastructure, especially in regions where environmental conditions lead to rapid structural corrosion.

Facing the Challenges of Climate Change

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events tied to climate change highlights the urgent need to broaden material specifications beyond just the high-risk areas previously identified.

A History of Inconsistencies

Back in 2020, the highways ministry rolled out new specifications for the use of reinforced and stainless steel in critical infrastructure projects, which include roads, highways, and bridges. Unfortunately, adherence to these updated conditions has been uneven, resulting in structural failures in some bridges.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Environmental Criteria

Previously, the use of stainless steel was restricted to bridge construction within 15 kilometers of the sea or creeks, which were classified as extreme environment zones. Now, the ministry plans to re-evaluate and expand these environmental criteria to better align with the changing climate patterns affecting infrastructure across the country.