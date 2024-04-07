India Deploys Over 9,000 5G BTS in March 2024

In Short:

India has successfully deployed over 9,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations across states and union territories in March 2024, with significant progress in expanding 5G network infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra led deployment efforts. Total 5G BTS count increased to 435,720. Currently, only Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are deploying 5G networks in India. Monetization of 5G services is expected after the 2024 elections.





India witnessed the deployment of over 9,000 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) across various states and union territories during March 2024, bolstering India’s 5G network infrastructure. The latest data reported by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reveals significant progress in expanding the reach of 5G technology, with Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra leading the deployment efforts.

Top Three States with 5G Deployments

Uttar Pradesh added 1,759 5G BTS, with the total count rising from 47,231 to 48,990. Recording a notable increase, Tamil Nadu deployed 1,249 5G BTS, pushing the total count to 33,841 from 32,592. Witnessing steady growth, Maharashtra saw the addition of 1,067 5G BTS, bringing the total to 45,283 from 44,216.

Other states, including Karnataka, West Bengal, and Bihar, also contributed to the expansion, underscoring the nationwide endeavour towards embracing the next-generation network.

5G BTS Deployed in March 2024





At the bottom, adding just 1 5G BTS, Ladakh’s total deployment reaches 226. Maintaining the same count, Andaman and Nicobar’s 5G BTS deployment remains at 115 and with no change, the total count in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu remains at 378.

Total Deployment

The total number of 5G BTS in India surged from 425,987 to 435,720, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards 5G readiness.

5G in India

Currently, only two private operators in India, namely Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, are deploying 5G Networks at scale. Vodafone Idea, the third private operator, has fulfilled its 5G minimum rollout obligation (MRO) in four circles with four vendors, as disclosed in its most recent investor presentation submitted to the exchange.

Also, 5G is currently offered for free, and there is no monetization as of now, as there are no consumer use cases. However, as per recent reports, Bharti Airtel will likely go ahead with headline tariff hikes after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.



