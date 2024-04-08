BSNL Prepaid Plans now come with additional validity

BSNL is giving customers extra validity on two prepaid plans – Rs 699 and Rs 999. The Rs 699 plan now offers 150 days of validity with 0.5GB data per day, free voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 999 plan provides unlimited voice calling and 215 days of validity. Customers also get free PRBT service. BSNL’s offers change, but high-denomination plans continue to offer extra benefits without extra charges.

BSNL Offers Extra Validity with Select Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is currently offering customers additional validity with select prepaid plans. The state-run telecom operator aims to keep its customers engaged with fresh offers on its mobile network services. Two plan vouchers costing Rs 699 and Rs 999 are currently bundled with extra benefits for customers. Let’s delve into the details of these plans.

BSNL Rs 699 Plan

BSNL’s Rs 699 prepaid plan originally offers 120 days of service validity. However, customers can now enjoy an additional 30 days of validity, totaling to 150 days. The plan includes 0.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and free PRBT for the first 60 days. Post FUP usage, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps.

BSNL Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 999 plan offers unlimited voice calling with a service validity of 200 days. With the current offer, BSNL is extending the validity by an extra 15 days, making it 215 days. Customers also get 2 months of free PRBT service with this plan.

BSNL frequently introduces offers on high-denomination prepaid plans, providing additional service validity to customers. Despite not having 4G services, BSNL’s extended validity periods at no extra cost appeal to users looking to maintain active SIM cards economically. The reduced daily cost of utilizing the plan makes it a cost-effective option for many users.