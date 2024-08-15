Hrithik Roshan Supports Kolkata Doctor’s Justice after Rape and Murder

In Short:

After the tragic rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata, Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are demanding justice. The incident has sparked nationwide protests for tougher laws against violence towards women. Hrithik emphasized the need for societal change and harsher punishments to deter future crimes. The public is grieving and calling for immediate action.

<div id="article-index-0"> <h2>Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Fate Sparks Outrage</h2> <p>The heart-wrenching incident involving a **31-year-old trainee doctor** who was allegedly **raped and brutally murdered** at the **RG Kar Medical College and Hospital** in Kolkata has left the nation in utter shock and sorrow. The tragedy has ignited widespread protests across the country, with citizens demanding justice and urging for stricter laws to protect women.</p> </div> <div id="article-index-1"> <h3>Stars Speak Out for Justice</h3> <p>In light of this horrific event, many celebrities have taken to the social media platform **X** (formerly known as Twitter) to express their outrage and concern. Among them, the renowned actor **Hrithik Roshan**, famous for his role in <i>Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai</i>, shared a heartfelt message. He emphasized the urgent need for societal evolution to ensure safety for all:</p> <blockquote> <p>“Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It's going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better,” he tweeted.</p> </blockquote> </div> <div id="article-index-3"> <h3>Justice Must Prevail</h3> <p>Continuing his passionate plea, Hrithik further stated, “We will get there. Eventually. But what in the interim? Right now justice would be to put a hard stop to such atrocities. And the only way to do that is with a punishment so harsh that it scares the living daylights out of such perpetrators.” He concluded by standing in solidarity with the victim's family and all the doctors who faced violence during this ordeal.</p> </div> <div id="article-index-4"> <h3>Voices of Dismay</h3> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Yes we need to evolve into a society where we ALL feel equally safe. But that is going to take decades. It’s going to hopefully happen with sensitizing and empowering our sons and daughters. The next generations will be better. We will get there. Eventually. But what in the…</p> — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/iHrithik/status/1824115729303482401?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2024</a> </blockquote> </div> <div id="article-index-5"> <h3>Kareena Kapoor Khan's Strong Condemnation</h3> <p>Actor **Kareena Kapoor Khan** also condemned the brutal crime. Speaking out earlier, she reflected on the repeat nature of such tragedies over the years, stating, “12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change.”</p> </div> <div id="article-index-7"> <h3>Alia Bhatt Grieves for the Victim</h3> <p>Another beloved Bollywood star, **Alia Bhatt**, expressed her shock and disbelief on Instagram. In her poignant message, she highlighted the alarming reality that women continue to face danger:</p> <blockquote> <p>“Another brutal rape. Another day of realization that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed,” she lamented.</p> </blockquote> </div>

