HPE Signs Deal to Acquire Morpheus Data for Enhanced Hybrid Cloud Management

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) announced its agreement to acquire Morpheus Data, a company specializing in hybrid cloud management software. This move aims to enhance HPE GreenLake’s capabilities, enabling better management of multi-cloud environments. The acquisition builds on HPE’s earlier purchase of OpsRamp in 2023. Morpheus serves over 400 customers and will help simplify complex IT operations.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Acquires Morpheus Data

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced on Thursday its agreement to acquire Morpheus Data, a company specializing in software for hybrid cloud management and platform operations.

Enhancing Hybrid Operations Capabilities

The acquisition is aligned with HPE’s strategy to simplify IT complexity while expanding its hybrid operations capabilities through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. According to HPE’s statement, Morpheus will enhance the platform by providing multi-vendor and multi-cloud application provisioning, orchestration, automation, and FinOps capabilities.

This acquisition complements HPE’s earlier acquisition of OpsRamp, a leader in IT operations management, which occurred in 2023. The financial terms of the agreement between HPE and Morpheus Data have not been disclosed.

Growth and Customer Base

Based in Colorado, Morpheus Data serves over 400 customers and tenants, maintaining a network of more than 100 certified partners.

Fidelma Russo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Hybrid Cloud at HPE, remarked, “With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will make a significant advancement in establishing HPE GreenLake cloud as the de facto platform for innovation across hybrid IT.”

Brian Wheeler, co-founder and CEO of Morpheus Data, highlighted the acquisition as a culmination of a successful long-term relationship between the two companies. He stated, “Together, we will empower more customers to transform their multicloud, multi-vendor IT landscapes to navigate and innovate in an increasingly complex IT environment.”

Future Directions

In addition, Wheeler indicated in a separate blog post that with this acquisition, HPE will become the first vendor to offer a comprehensive suite of hybrid cloud capabilities, catering to traditional, cloud-native, and AI workloads for various sectors including commercial, public, and service providers worldwide.

It is noteworthy that HPE is concurrently pursuing the acquisition of Juniper Networks in a $14 billion deal, which has recently received clearance from India’s competition watchdog (CCI), along with approvals from regulatory bodies in the UK and the European Commission.