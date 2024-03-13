Get the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Protection Package for Rs 269

OnePlus has introduced a protection package for its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, which will launch in India on April 1, 2024. The protection package, priced at Rs 269, includes a 12-month screen protection plan, a free case, exchange offers for old devices, discounts on audio products, and a 3-month free warranty plan. OnePlus may also release a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord 4 later this year.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G Protection Package Details

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G protection package includes a guaranteed 12-month screen protection plan worth Rs 1699 and a free OnePlus Nord CE 4 case. Additionally, users will have access to more exclusive benefits.

Users can also trade in their old device when purchasing the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G. Upon purchasing the device, users will receive a coupon of up to Rs 1200 for audio products available on OnePlus. Furthermore, users will be eligible for a 3-month free warranty plan after the purchase.

As for the device itself, OnePlus is expected to launch a OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G and a classic OnePlus Nord 4 later this year.