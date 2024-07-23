34.1 C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
FM Nirmala Sitharaman allocates ₹1.52 lakh crore for Agriculture in Budget 2024

In Short:

The government allocated ₹1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture sector, which could boost rural demand for entry-level two-wheelers and tractors. The Finance Minister announced the release of 109 new high-yielding crop varieties and support for 1 crore farmers to transition to natural farming in the next 2 years, with certification and branding assistance.

Boost for Rural Demand in Automobile Sector

The Finance Minister revealed that the allocation of ₹1.52 lakh crore for the agriculture sector could have a positive impact on rural demand for automobiles, particularly entry-level two-wheelers and tractors.

New Initiatives for Farmers

She also announced plans to release 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops for cultivation by farmers. Additionally, in the next 2 years, 1 crore farmers will be introduced to natural farming practices, supported by certification and branding.

