WhatsApp slashes business messaging rates to compete with SMS and Google’s RCS

Meta’s WhatsApp has reduced its business messaging prices in several countries, including India, to compete with Google’s RCS. The new pricing is cheaper than traditional SMS services. The reduced rates will be effective from October 1, 2024. WhatsApp hopes to encourage businesses to use the platform for end-to-end customer journeys. The move could impact RCS and traditional SMS services in India.

Meta’s WhatsApp Cuts Business Messaging Prices in Competitive Move

In an attempt to fend off competition from Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) and Apple, Meta’s WhatsApp has reduced business messaging prices by 16-97% in several countries, with a 63% decrease in India. The move aims to encourage businesses to utilize WhatsApp for customer interactions.

New Pricing Details

WhatsApp’s new pricing in India stands at Rs 0.11 per conversation, cheaper than traditional SMS services at Rs 0.12-Rs 0.15. The reduced rates are applicable for specific types of messages, such as one-time authentication, order management, and payment reminders.

For marketing and sales messages, the rate has been increased to Rs 0.78 per conversation to prevent misuse of the platform. These revised prices will take effect from October 1.

Impact on the Market

Industry experts anticipate that WhatsApp’s price cuts will affect both RCS and traditional SMS services in India. With nearly 500 million users in the country, WhatsApp is poised to capture a significant share of the corporate messaging market.

While SMS remains dominant in terms of volume, WhatsApp is gaining ground in value share in the enterprise messaging market. The move is expected to further push SMS towards obsolescence.

Industry Insights

Various stakeholders in the messaging ecosystem believe that this pricing change will reshape the dynamics of communication channels. The focus is now shifting towards advanced channels like RCS and WhatsApp for efficient customer engagement.

Ultimately, the messaging landscape is evolving rapidly, with new pricing models and platforms emerging to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers alike.

“WhatsApp is a versatile platform for a wide range of interactions, and adjustments to our offerings reflect the evolving needs of users,” said a WhatsApp spokesperson responding to queries.

Future Outlook

Research firms predict a substantial growth in the commercial messaging market, with RCS and Google projected to capture a significant market share in the coming years. As businesses adapt to changing communication trends, the messaging industry is set for further transformations.