Enjoy Airtel Digital TV Channel Packs for Less Than Rs 300

In Short:

Airtel Digital TV is offering two affordable monthly channel packs under Rs 300 – ‘Hindi Basic HD 1M’ for Rs 259 with 73 Hindi content channels including 6 HD channels, and ‘Hindi Entertainment 1M’ for Rs 279 with 369 channels, including more news, cartoon, and general entertainment channels. The packs cater to Hindi content viewers, with options for sports, news, and entertainment.

Bharti Airtel’s DTH (Direct-to-Home) service, Airtel Digital TV, is offering budget-friendly monthly channel packs priced below Rs 300. Among the available options, there are two packs that include HD channels. The two channel packs offered by Airtel Digital TV under Rs 300 are ‘Hindi Basic HD 1M’ for Rs 259 and ‘Hindi Entertainment 1M’ for Rs 279.

Airtel Channel Packs Under Rs 300 Explained

The ‘Hindi Basic HD 1M’ pack for Rs 259 includes a total of 73 Hindi content channels, with 6 channels in HD quality. These HD channels include Sports18 – 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, SET HD, ZEE TV HD, Colors HD, and Star Plus HD. In addition to these, the pack offers a total of 350 channels, including FTA (Free-to-Air) channels, DD channels, Star channels, music, news, and entertainment channels focusing on Hindi content.

Alternatively, customers can opt for the ‘Hindi Entertainment 1M’ pack priced at Rs 279 per month. This pack provides access to 369 channels, with 92 Hindi-focused channels. While there are no HD channels included in this pack, users can enjoy a variety of channels such as news, cartoon (kids focused), and general entertainment channels from Sony, Star, Zee, and Endemol. Additionally, sports channels are also available for watching IPL and India-focused matches.