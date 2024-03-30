DoT instructs telcos to stop USSD-based call forwarding by Apr 15

The Department of Telecom has instructed telecom operators to stop USSD-based call forwarding from April 15 to prevent fraud and online crimes. Mobile users often use USSD service by dialling codes on their phone screens for tasks like checking IMEI numbers and phone balances. The decision was made after noticing misuse of *401# services. Subscribers are advised to use alternative methods for call forwarding.

Government Orders Deactivation of USSD-based Call Forwarding Services

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom has instructed telecom operators to deactivate USSD-based call forwarding services by April 15 and transition to alternative methods for reactivation, according to an official order.

Background

Mobile subscribers utilize USSD service by dialing specific codes on their phone screens. This service is commonly used for tasks such as checking IMEI numbers and mobile phone balances.

Reason for Deactivation

The order aims to curb frauds and online crimes that are facilitated through mobile phones. The decision was prompted by misuse of **401# services, a popular USSD-based call forwarding feature, for unauthorized activities.

Directive from DoT

In a directive dated March 28, the Department of Telecom mandated that all licensees discontinue their USSD-based call forwarding services by April 15, 2024. The order emphasized the need for subscribers to reactivate call forwarding through alternative channels to prevent unauthorized activation.