27.1 C
New Delhi
Thursday, March 21, 2024
type here...
Industry Updates

Discover these 4 OTT films if you enjoyed My Fault

By ITN Media
0
16
Person browsing streaming service on smartphone.

More from Author

In Short:

The romance drama film “My Fault” has gained popularity for its unique storyline and engaging characters. The plot revolves around Noah and her stepbrother falling in love, which has received mixed reviews. If you enjoy contentious storylines, similar movies like “Along for the Ride,” “After,” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” and “Disobedience” offer diverse and compelling romantic experiences on OTT platforms.

Check Out These Four OTT Movies if You Liked My Fault
The recently released romance drama film, “My Fault,” has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and compelling characters. The film has quickly gained popularity for its fresh concept and engaging narrative. If you appreciate contentious storylines with intriguing elements, you must have liked “My Fault.” Released in 2023, this Spanish romance drama has received mixed reviews due to its narrative.

The plot follows Noah, who relocates to a new mansion with her mother and stepbrother. The unconventional romance between Noah and her stepbrother forms the core of the story in “My Fault.”

Recommendations for Similar Movies:

1. Along for the Ride (2022)

“Along for the Ride” is a love drama Hollywood film depicting the journey of Auden and Eli, both insomniacs who discover the joys of a carefree existence during their nightly adventures.

Where to watch: Netflix
IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

2. After (2019)

Based on Anna Todd’s novel, “After” is a romantic drama following Tessa’s life-changing encounter with the enigmatic Hardin after entering her dream university.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

This film set in 18th century France explores a forbidden romance between a young woman and her female portrait painter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

4. Disobedience (2018)

Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams star in this captivating drama about reigniting a forbidden romance in an Orthodox Jewish community.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

These recommended films offer diverse and compelling storylines, catering to fans of “My Fault.” Explore new romantic adventures from the comfort of your home on your favorite OTT platforms.

Previous article
Yotta Data Services CEO claims lowest global AI compute rates
Next article
‘TCIL to sell 15% stake in Bharti Hexacom’
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article