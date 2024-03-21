Discover these 4 OTT films if you enjoyed My Fault

In Short:

The recently released romance drama film, “My Fault,” has captivated audiences with its unique storyline and compelling characters. The film has quickly gained popularity for its fresh concept and engaging narrative. If you appreciate contentious storylines with intriguing elements, you must have liked “My Fault.” Released in 2023, this Spanish romance drama has received mixed reviews due to its narrative. The plot follows Noah, who relocates to a new mansion with her mother and stepbrother. The unconventional romance between Noah and her stepbrother forms the core of the story in “My Fault.”

Recommendations for Similar Movies:

1. Along for the Ride (2022)

“Along for the Ride” is a love drama Hollywood film depicting the journey of Auden and Eli, both insomniacs who discover the joys of a carefree existence during their nightly adventures.

Where to watch: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

2. After (2019)

Based on Anna Todd’s novel, “After” is a romantic drama following Tessa’s life-changing encounter with the enigmatic Hardin after entering her dream university.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

This film set in 18th century France explores a forbidden romance between a young woman and her female portrait painter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

4. Disobedience (2018)

Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams star in this captivating drama about reigniting a forbidden romance in an Orthodox Jewish community.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

These recommended films offer diverse and compelling storylines, catering to fans of “My Fault.” Explore new romantic adventures from the comfort of your home on your favorite OTT platforms.