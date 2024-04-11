Discover Hindi Movies Celebrating Patriotism That You Should Watch

In Short:

Indian actress Sara Ali Khan recently starred in the patriotic drama “Ae Watan Mere Watan,” based on the true story of Usha Mehta, who established an underground radio station to promote Indian patriotism during the British occupation. To further ignite patriotic feelings, watch Bollywood films like “Raazi,” “The Legend of Bhagat Singh,” “Mangal Pandey: The Rising,” and “Gandhi,” all available on various OTT platforms. These films highlight the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of India’s freedom fighters.

Sara Ali Khan Stars in “Ae Watan Mere Watan”

Sara Ali Khan recently appeared in the patriotic drama “Ae Watan Mere Watan.” This historical biographical film is about Usha Mehta, who founded an underground radio station in 1942 during British occupation. She intended to instill patriotism in the hearts of Indians and drive out the British.

Explore More Patriotic Films on OTT Platforms

Raazi (2018)

The film starring Alia Bhatt, “Raazi,” tells the story of an Indian spy named Sehmat who is married off to a Pakistani military family to keep an eye on their activities against India. Her innocent face becomes a powerful weapon, and she succeeds in her mission despite the sacrifices.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.7

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

“The Legend of Bhagat Singh” stars Ajay Devgn and is based on the true story of the valiant independence fighter Bhagat Singh. Born under British rule, Bhagat Singh became a freedom fighter to liberate his country from British oppression. The film showcases his struggles, revolts, and eventual sacrifice.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 8.1

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

This epic historical drama narrates the story of Mangal Pandey, a sepoy in the British East India Company who played a crucial role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Gandhi (1982)

“Gandhi” is a biographical historical drama depicting the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. The film portrays the various struggles and movements led by freedom fighters to secure India’s independence. Witness his journey from South Africa to leading India to independence.

Where To Watch: YouTube

IMDb rating: 8

Immerse yourself in these cinematic masterpieces depicting tales of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience, and rediscover the unwavering spirit of patriotism ingrained in the Indian nation.