Digital Edge launches cutting-edge HSC Energy Storage System as battery alternative.

Digital Edge Develops HSC Energy Storage System APAC data centre operator Digital Edge has collaborated with South Korean power solutions company Donghwa ES to introduce a new energy storage system as an alternative to traditional batteries at its data centres. This system, known as a Hybrid Super Capacitor (HSC) Energy Storage System, is aimed at revolutionizing power generation for data center workloads in the future, particularly for AI and hyperscale applications.

Traditional Batteries The data center industry currently relies on lithium-ion or lead-acid batteries for backup generators and Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) to maintain seamless operations during power failures. However, with the escalating demand for higher power density deployments, the industry is under pressure to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

HSC Energy Storage System Digital Edge and Donghwa ES have jointly developed the HSC Energy Storage System technology, which promises an extended lifespan compared to traditional battery solutions. The innovative technology combines activated carbon from an electric double-layer capacitor with carbon from a lithium-ion battery to improve performance and durability.

Extended Lifespan The HSC Energy Storage System offers a longer lifespan, with an estimated replacement cycle of over 15 years, significantly longer than other battery products. This remarkable feature is set to enhance the safety and reliability standards in the data center industry, as stated by Digital Edge and Donghwa ES.