Content Creators Concerned About Fewer Opportunities from JioCinema-Disney+ Hotstar Merger

The potential union of **JioCinema** and **Disney+ Hotstar** is sending ripples of anxiety through the entertainment industry, especially for producers and content creators. This merger comes on the heels of **Disney**’s decision to sell its India assets to **Mukesh Ambani**’s **Reliance Industries Ltd**.

Impact on Content Creation

Word is that **Hotstar** has started easing up on commissioning fresh original programming, which means fewer canvases for creators to share their innovative ideas. With a giant like Reliance possibly calling the shots, the balance of power is likely to shift, leaving producers with limited options while the platform focuses on mainstream themes to appeal to its broad audience.

“Content creators will find themselves at a disadvantage as we move towards a sort of monopoly in the OTT landscape. The opportunities to pitch are dwindling, especially when platforms are steering clear of new commissions,” shared a senior producer who is currently juggling a range of shows across various OTT platforms. “**Hotstar** has been slow on new content, and there’s mounting uncertainty surrounding the fate of already commissioned projects.”

This producer voiced a particular concern: what if the merged platform ends up resembling **YouTube**, where creators are simply given a space to host their work and must share revenues instead of receiving proper commissioning budgets?

Regulatory Approval and Market Dynamics

On **August 28**, the **Competition Commission of India** greenlit the merger between **Disney Star**, the local arm of **The Walt Disney Company**, and **Viacom18**, which is under the umbrella of **Reliance Industries**. This move is set to create an entertainment powerhouse worth **$8.5 billion**, projected to command a market share exceeding 40%, leading to potential monopolistic control and a dip in competition in several segments.

What Does the Future Hold?

Another producer weighed in, confirming that they too believe the merger will significantly impact the landscape of new project commissioning. “How much can a single platform reasonably produce? A monopoly often dulls the creative edge when one behemoth dominates, leaving just a couple of international competitors like **Netflix** and **Prime Video**,” this source remarked, choosing to remain anonymous.

In an exclusive chat with Film Companion earlier this year, actor **Imran Khan** shared his experience working alongside filmmaker **Abbas Tyrewala** on a spy series still in the early development stages at **Disney+ Hotstar**.

“With **Disney** merging with **Jio**, that project has now been sidelined,” Khan expressed candidly.

The Bigger Picture: Pros and Cons

The merged entity will boast around **100 TV channels**, with **70** coming from **Disney** and the others from **Viacom18**. Moreover, **Reliance**, already housing content from **Warner Bros. Discovery**, including celebrated **HBO Originals**, will gain access to **Disney**’s vast English-language catalog, including its celebrated **Marvel** and **Lucasfilm** franchises.

On the flip side, some media analysts suggest this consolidation could have a silver lining. “The merger may allow for more robust control over the competitive landscape. Together, they’ll represent approximately 31% of India’s streaming user base, leaving other platforms trailing,” indicated **Deleise Ross**, senior vice-president and business head at media agency **Mudramax**. “With this merger, we could see a rich variety of content across languages, genres, and formats, which may help capture a wider and more niche audience.”

While predicting further domination in the sports genre, especially with cricket, Ross acknowledged that advertisers and media agencies might face hurdles due to shifts in pricing and strategies.

“It’ll be fascinating to observe how **Reliance** and **Disney** merge their distinct audiences and content unraveled by this merger, while ensuring they maintain their unique identities,” noted **Namrata Soni**, director of media planning and buying at **Dentsu Creative India**. “**Jio** has made its mark among premium viewers by securing rights to all **HBO** content, while also offering an extensive library of free VoD and live OTT content across multiple languages.”

Meanwhile, **Hotstar** has successfully balanced paid and free VoD, live, and original content, Soni highlighted, adding, “It’s the home of beloved GEC shows like Anupamaa, and popular **Hotstar** originals like Aarya and Special Ops.”