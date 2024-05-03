Comparison of Jio, Airtel, and Vi Rs 299 Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offer a popular prepaid plan priced at Rs 299 with a 28-day validity. Jio and Airtel provide unlimited 5G data, while Vi offers Vi Hero Unlimited benefits instead. Vi’s plan includes unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB daily data, and extra perks like Binge All Night and Weekend Data Rollover. Airtel’s plan includes Apollo 24|7 Circle and Wynk Music, while Jio offers JioTV and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are the three prominent telecom operators in India offering a prepaid plan priced at Rs 299. This plan is popular among users with a limited budget and looking for a short-term validity option. All three telcos provide the Rs 299 plan with a service validity of 28 days. While Jio and Airtel offer free unlimited 5G data with this plan, Vi users get the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as Vi has not yet launched 5G services.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Plan

The Vodafone Idea Rs 299 plan includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data with a service validity of 28 days. Additional benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights are also available. Recharging through the Vi mobile app gives users access to 5GB of bonus data.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 299 plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1.5GB of daily data with a service validity of 28 days. Users also get unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs 299 plan provides 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day with a service validity of 28 days. Users can enjoy services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and unlimited 5G data.