ZYOD secures $18M funding for fashion manufacturing platform

In Short:

ZYOD, a fashion manufacturing platform, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by RTP Global. The company plans to expand globally through technology and talent acquisition. Founded in 2023, it works with major Indian brands like Reliance and Aditya Birla. ZYOD aims to revolutionize the industry with data-driven efficiency and smart ERP solutions. Investors believe in its vision to transform apparel manufacturing globally.

Revolutionizing Fashion Manufacturing: ZYOD Raises $18 Million in Series A Funding

Exciting news in the world of fashion manufacturing! ZYOD, a tech-enabled platform that offers solutions from design to delivery, has successfully raised $18 million in a Series A round.

Investors Backing ZYOD

The investment round was led by RTP Global, with participation from existing investors Lightspeed and Alteria Capital, as well as new investors Stride Ventures, Stride One, and Trifecta Capital.

Global Expansion and Technological Advancements

ZYOD has big plans for the future – they aim to expand their operations across 40-plus countries through technological advancements and talent acquisition. Their goal is to keep disrupting India’s apparel manufacturing ecosystem.

Founders’ Vision

Founded in April 2023 by Ankit Jaipuria and Ritesh Khandelwal, ZYOD is on a mission to revolutionize the global fashion manufacturing industry. Jaipuria expressed his excitement about the funding and emphasized their focus on tech advancements and talent acquisition to fuel growth.

Industry Transformation and Innovation

ZYOD is known for modularizing fashion styles, using data to boost efficiency, and implementing smart ERP solutions to optimize and scale up its supply chain. This innovative approach has caught the eye of investors like RTP Global.

RTP Global’s Support

Nishit Garg, Partner on RTP Global’s Asia investment team, praised ZYOD for their use of technology to refine every aspect of the production process. He highlighted their modular design approach and operational optimization at the factory level, showcasing Indian entrepreneurship on the global stage.

ZYOD is definitely a company to watch as they continue to make waves in the fashion manufacturing industry!